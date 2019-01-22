Garrow named LEC Rookie of the Week

× Expand Castleton University photo Castleton’s Dakota Garrow competed in three events at the recent Middlebury Winter Classic and broke the school record.

MIDDLEBURY-CASTLETON | Following a school record-breaking performance in the 500-meter run, Dakota Garrow of the Castleton University men’s indoor track and field team has been named the Little East Conference Indoor Track Rookie of the Week for the week ending Jan. 13.

Garrow competed in three events at the recent Middlebury Winter Classic and broke the school record with a third-place finish in the 500-meter run with a time of 1:16.16 to break Sebastien Crowell’s 2017 record holding time of 1:20.22.

Garrow, a Randolph, Vermont, native, also finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.89.

To cap his performance, Garrow made his collegiate debut in the pole vault and cleared a height of 2.60 meters (8’6.25”) to place fourth.

Castleton returned to action at the New Balance Track in the Virtue Field House at Middlebury College for the Middlebury Winterfell on Jan. 19.