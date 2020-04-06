Gereau named MVAC D-I MVP

× Expand Schroon Lake guard Malena Gereau was named the MVP for MVAC Division I for the 2019-20 girls basketball season.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Schroon Lake junior standout Malena Gereau was named the most valuable player of the 2019-20 season in Division I of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

As a junior, Gereau led the Wildcats to their first league title since 1992, a team led by current Wildcat coach Kate Jenks, who was named D-I coach of the year.

Gereau led Schroon Lake with 21 points per game and surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone with a 32 point, seven assist performance against Lake Placid. She finished the season with 1,160 points, placing her 41st on the Section VII girls scoring list heading into her senior year.

Members of the MVAC Division I girls basketball first team all stars include Schroon Lake's Kayli Hayden and Dakota Cutting; Boquet Valley's Abbey Schwoebel and Skylar Bisselle; and Seton Catholic's Haley Murnane. Schroon Lake's Kate Jenks was named the D-I coach of the year.

First team

Schroon Lake teammates Kayli Hayden and Dakota Cutting were named to the Division I first team, along with Boquet Valley’s Abbey Schwoebel and Skylar Bisselle. Seton Catholic’s Haley Murnane rounded out the first team.

A sophomore, Hayden averaged 9.6 points per game for the Wildcats and was part of a deep roster of well rounded players on both sides of the ball for Schroon Lake.

Cutting, a freshman, averaged 7.9 points per game for the Wildcats as the team’s third leading scorer.

Freshman Schwoebel built off a strong 2019 postseason for the former Westport squad, averaging 15.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Griffins.

Bisselle, a junior for the Griffins, averaged 8.5 points per game as the second leading scorer for the 12-10 squad.

A junior for Seton Catholic, Murnane averaged 13.8 points per game for the Knights, leading the team in 92 field goals made.

Second team

Members of the second team include Mackenzie Chapman of Chazy, Kennedy Spriggs of Seton Catholic, and a trio of Willsboro players in Samantha Harrison, Jenna Ford and Kaili Bourdeau.

Honorable mention

Boquet Valley’s Bree Hunsdon was named as a honorable mention selection, along with Hadley Lucas of Chazy, Ava Storman of Schroon and Madyson Whalen of Seton Catholic.

Boquet Valley was named the sportsmanship award winner.