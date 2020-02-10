Gereau scores 1,000th career point as Schroon Lake clinches MVAC D-I championship

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Schroon Lake cheerleaders hold up balloons that say “1,000” in honor of Malena Gereau, right, scoring her 1,000th career point against Lake Placid Feb. 10.

SCHROON | Malena Gereau did not think it was going to be the night she entered the Section VII record books Feb. 10.

However, needing 29 to reach the 1,000 point mark for her career, the Schroon Lake junior scored 32 in the Wildcats 65-36 win over Lake Placid, becoming the fifth player this season the reach the threshold.

After the game, Gereau gave all the credit to her teammates and coaches.

“I was not really expecting to get it tonight so it started to be a little nerve-wracking towards the end of the fourth,” Gereau said. “I love my team. They are so supportive of me and so amazing. I have had so many great coaches, not just in Schroon Lake but also in the offseason and it is so great to get where I am today because I would not have been able to do this without a lot of people.”

× Expand Keith Lobdell Malena Gereau scored 32 points against Lake Placid Feb. 10, giving the Wildcat junior 1,003 points for her career.

Gereau filled up the entire state sheet in the win, adding 14 rebounds, seven steals and six assists to the Wildcat effort.

“It’s really important to me that this team is so well rounded,” she said. “It’s not just one or two or three players ­— we can go 10 deep and we all are about winning basketball.”

“Malena was playing great team ball the whole game and without us saying anything, her teammates rallied in the last couple of minutes and got it done for her,” Wildcats head coach Katie Jenks said. “I can’t picture a better way for it to happen for her.

“She is an incredibly hard worker who never stops. She is a great team player who always puts the other members of her team first,” added Jenks. “I can’t even imagine the amount of hours she puts in during the offseason.”

× Expand Keith Lobdell Malena Gereau was joined on court by her parents, John and Mary Gereau, as she was honored as the newest member of the 1,000 point club.

Kayli Hayden added 17 points in the win, while Allison Baker, Dakotah Cutting and Brittany Mieras each scored four. Anna Maisonville, Saige Shaughnessy and Ava Storman added two points each.

For the Blue Bombers, Deidra Kellerman scored 11 points while Arnita Cecunjanin added eight, Grace Crawford seven, Natalie Tavares five and Izzy Armstrong four.

Clinching the division

The win earned the 15th ranked Wildcats (NYSSWA Class D poll) laid claim to the MVAC Division I title, and pulled to within a game of the overall championship with league games remaining against Keene and Johnsburg-Minerva.

“It is extremely exciting. These girls have worked extremely, extremely hard and I am just so proud of them,” said Jenks, who was running the point on the last MVAC title team. “It is really an incredible bunch of girls this year with a wide variety of ages and they just get along so well and play so well together. It has just been an incredible season.”

Gereau said she hopes the team can use the title as a springboard to bigger and better things.

“We are going for a sectional title this season and we are hopeful we can get there,” she said.

Beginning of a busy week

Along with the Wildcats attempt to clinch the MVAC overall title on Valentine’s Day, all CVAC titles will be on the line Tuesday as the third ranked team in Class B, Northeastern Clinton, will put it’s 19-0 mark on the line as they host second place Saranac for the Division I and overall CVAC title.

In Division II of the CVAC, the title will also be on the line as AuSable Valley will host Northern Adirondack, the 20th ranked team in Class C.

Along with team titles, two more players are on the verge of the 1,000-point club as Bolton’s Kevin Neacy and Saranac’s Payton Couture are closing in on the mark with three games to play over the week ahead.