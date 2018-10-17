Girls B quarters ends in shootout; Class C sees first upset

CHAMPLAIN | The Class B girls soccer quarterfinals gave Section VII its first penalty kick shootout of the postseason, while the first upset of the playoffs happened in the Class B girls quarterfinals Tuesday.

× Northeastern Clinton goalie Abby Racine reacts to the penalty kick of Peru’s Mackenzie Carpenter in the quarterfinal round of the Section VII/Class B tournament, won by the Lady Cougars, 4-1, in a penalty kick shootout. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Class B

Holding an 18-9 advantage in shots, the fourth seed Northeastern Clinton (NCCS) Lady Cougars scored on an Audi Hollister shot in the 32nd minute to send their game against the fifth seed Peru Lady Indians into overtime, where the Cougars scored a 4-1 win.

Rylie Lukens scored the lone regulation goal for the Indians in the 27th minute, while the teams went through the second half and 30 minutes of overtime scoreless.

In the shootout, Hailey Letoruneau, Caitlin Houghton, Kya McComb and Marlie Sample each connected on their attempts for the Cougars to seal the win and advance to the Class B semifinals, where they will face top seed Beekmantown Friday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. at George Brendler Field in Chazy.

The other semifinal will have second seed Saranac and third seed Plattsburgh High playing at 7 p.m., following the Beekmantown-NCCS game.

× Seton Catholic’s Sydney Falb looks to get the ball against Saranac Lake’s Edina Cecunjanin during their Class C playoff Tuesday, The Knights scored a 2-1 win over the Red Storm. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Class C

The first upset of the postseason happened in Saranac Lake as Sydney Falb scored in the 74th minute of play to give the sixth seed Seton Catholic Lady Knights a 2-1 win over the third seed Saranac Lake Lady Red Storm.

Falb opened scoring by converting on a cross from Abby Boule in the 29th minute, while the Red Storm evened the score in the 58th minute on a header by Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt off a Grace Clark corner kick.

Kennedy Spriggs made 10 saves in the win, while Mecalyn Sousa made eight saves for the Red Storm.

The Knights advance to play second seed Moriah, who scored a 6-0 win against rival and seventh seed Ticonderoga as McKenzie Sprague recorded a hat trick, Madison Olcott added a goal and two assists, while Juliette Baker and Reagan Garrison each had a goal and assist. Samantha Hayes made six saves for the shutout victory, while Aubrey Smith had 18 saves for the Sentinels.

The Moriah-Seton Catholic game will be played Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. at Saranac, where the 5 p.m. game will feature top seed Lake Placid against the lone Division I team to made the Class C semifinals in fifth seed AuSable Valley, who scored a 1-0 win against fourth seed Northern Adirondack.

Jenna Stanley scored in the 14th minute off a Taylor Hackett assist while Koree Stillwell helped keep the Lady Bobcats out of the Patriots net with 17 saves.

Grace Thume made eight saves for the Bobcats.

