Girls basketball sectional title games take center stage

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Clockwise from top left, Westport’s Rachel Storey, Bolton’s Katelyn Van Auken, AuSable Valley’s Koree Stillwell, Moriah’s Madison Olcott, Peru’s Kortney McCarthy and Northeastern Clinton’s Kya McComb all look to help lead their teams to a Section VII title Friday, with games starting at 4:30 p.m.

PLATTSBURGH | The Section VII basketball championships begin Friday with three titles up for grabs in girls varsity basketball, as all three of the top seeds advanced to the Plattsburgh State Field House for Friday, where they will be facing a pair of two seeds and a three seed.

The night starts with a battle of Eagles, as the Westport Eagles will make one final appearance on the Field House floor against the Eagles of Bolton in the Class D title game at 4:30 p.m., followed by Moriah playing AuSable Valley at 6:15 p.m. in the Class C title game, and Northeastern Clinton facing Peru for the Class B championship at 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Westport’s Abbey Schwoebel and Bolton’s Maria Baker.

CLASS D: BOLTON V. WESTPORT

Westport comes into the Class D finals as the 10th ranked team in the state, with a record of 18-1 and seeking the 20th — and final — sectional title in program history, as the school will merge at the end of the season with Elizabethtown-Lewis.

Freshman Rachel Storey leads the Eagles with a double-double average in points (13.9) and rebounds (11.5), along with dishing out 4.9 assists per game.

Eighth grader Abbey Schwoebel adds 11.2 points per game, while sophomore Ella King adds 8.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in the post.

Sophomore Skylar Bisselle and senior Kaeli Brack round out the starting lineup, averaging 7.8 and 6.0 points per game, respectively.

Juniors Annette Stephens and Maggie Ploufe come off the bench for the Eagles, along with senior Cassidy Roy and freshmen callups Thea Shaw and Liz Poe.

Bolton enters the sectional final for the first time since they won it all in 2005 with a record of 17-5, with a pair of losses coming to Westport in the regular season by scores of 53-28 in Westport and 45-40 in Bolton.

The Eagles are led by the sophomore combination of Maria Baker and Katelyn Van Auken, who scored 19 points and added 15 rebounds in the Eagles’ semifinal win over Keene Tuesday.

Maria Baker scored 16 points and pilfered a quartet of steals in the game, while eighth grader Jane Pfau scored four points and junior Alysha McGarr added two points.

However, it was senior Molly Showers who had the three biggest points of the game, connecting on a long-range shot at the buzzer to advance the Eagles into the sectional finals.

Senior Kiara Mantz starts for the Eagles, while their bench includes Kirsten Gollhofer, Holly Perry and Sarah McGarr.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Moriah’s McKenzie Sprague and AuSable Valley’s Reanna Prentiss.

CLASS C: AUSABLE VALLEY V. MORIAH

After spending five years on top of the Class D hill, Moriah returns to Class C, where they won the sectional title in 2012.

The top-seeded Vikings enter the finals with a 19-3 record, having scored wins of 70-27 and 74-39 over AuSable Valley in the regular season. The Vikings also scored a 48-25 preseason win over the Patriots in the Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament.

The Vikings are led by a duo of senior 1,000-point scorers in McKenzie Sprague (13.9 ppg) and Madison Olcott (12.9), while Olcott also leads the team with averages 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.8 steals.

Junior Noel Williams has become a strong third threat for the Vikings averaging 9.3 points, while Kennady Allen averages five points and rebounds and senior Mackenzie Peters adds 4.5 points per contest.

Sophomore Gwen Eichen, junior Jaden Varmette, junior Cassidy Rushby and junior Taylor Brassard provide minutes off the bench, along with sectional newcomers in freshmen Zoe Olcott and Alexis Snyder along with sophomore Avery Briggs.

The Patriots enter the championship game with a 9-13 record, having won their two playoff games after falling to the Vikings in the regular season finale, returning to the Field House for the first time since 2015.

The Patriots hope to ride the postseason momentum that started in the fall when, as a fifth seed, they won the soccer sectional championship over the Vikings.

Koree Stillwell averages 13.9 points per game and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Patriots, while Reanna Prentiss combines 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, having scored six overtime points in the Patriots quarterfinal win over Ticonderoga.

Sophie Rennie has been a key for the Patriots run from deep, averaging 10.5 in the sectionals and hitting seven three-pointers.

Freshman Shea Durgan and senior Leah Shay combine to give the Patriots eight rebounds per game, while eighth grader Cora Long averages 4.0 points and 3.5 assists. Eighth grader Lilley Keyser averages 3.6 points and 1.6 steals off the bench.

Seniors Cassie Whisher and Kylee Stillwell provide depth on the bench along with junior Peyton Roy, sophomore Jordan Pelkey, and eighth graders Kate Knapp, Brooklyn Douglass and Sara Richards.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Northeastern Clinton’s Abby Racine and Peru’s Kelly Sarbou.

CLASS B: PERU V. NORTHEASTERN CLINTON

The defending NYSPHSAA semifinalists and 12th ranked Class B team in the state, Northeastern Clinton enters the finals having not lost on New York soil this season, with a 20-1 record and lone loss coming to Rice Memorial in South Burlington, Vt.

The Cougars had a balanced scoring attack in their lone sectional playoff game against Beekmantown, as 10 of the 11 players on the roster scored points against the Eagles.

Junior Kya McComb scored 10 points running the team at the point, while sophomore Abby Racine added nine points in the paint. Sophomore Marlie Sample (nine points),, freshman Audi Hollister (four points) and senior Caitlin Houghton (four points) started for the Cougars in the semifinals, with bench production coming from junior Brinley LaFountain (nine), senior Sydney Hunter (seven), senior Gabby Dumas (four), sophomore Bryn Sample (three) and junior Taylor Goodrow (two).

Freshman Ellie Prairie rounds out the roster.

The Peru Indians head into the finals with a 14-7 record, having won five straight games including a 33-21 win over Saranac in the semifinal round.

Freshman Kortney McCarthy averages 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Indians, while sophomore center Bri Brousseau added 7.9 points and 8.9 rebounds. Ally Post added 7.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, while sophomore Kayleigh Jackson (3.8) and senior Mackenzie Carpenter (1.1) round out the starting five.

Junior Kelly Sarbou was big off the bench for the Indians in the semifinals, scoring seven points and adding three assists, while sophomore Emily Beattie (3.6), senior Allie Beattie (1.3), junior Olivia Garvey (1.1), senior Dakota Mousseau (0.8), junior Alexus Welch and senior Emily Rock round out the roster.