Girls basketball teams head toward post-season

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Lake George High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes, front row, L to R: Rachel Green, Graceann Bennett, Sam Jeckel, Jade Baker. Row 2: Mikayla Duffy, Rachel Jaeger, Jasmine Burke, and Mara Knoop. Not pictured: Nikki Hladik, Alysia Kane, Ava Pushor, Olivia Gates, Brenna Metivier, Alli Zilm, Emma Abrantes, Deme Burns and Casey Burbo.

LAKE GEORGE | Gaining momentum as post-season play approaches, the Lake George girls basketball team extended their winning streak by beating two Adirondack League opponents.

On Feb. 1, Lake George defeated Hadley-Luzerne by a score of 89-38. In this contest, all of the Warriors’ players scored. Senior forward Nikki Hladik moved into the spotlight with 20 points, surpassing celebrated All-Star senior center Graceann Bennett, who scored 17 points.

They were followed by sophomore forward Mikayla Duffy with 13 points, senior guard Jade Baker with 11 points, sophomore forward Jasmine Burke with 9 points and senior point guard Alysia Kane with 6.

Also scoring were sophomore point guard Rachel Jaeger with 5 points, plus senior guard/forward Sam Jeckel and junior center Ava Pushor, each scoring 4 points.

Kassidy Plummer lead the Eagles with 10 points.

With this win, the Warriors ended their regular season with a record of 12-2 in the Adirondack League and 15-2 overall.

On Jan. 30, Lake George defeated Granville 49-14.

Bennett scored 19 points over the game, followed by Baker with 8, Burke and Hladik with 7 apiece, Pushar with 4, plus Duffy and Jaeger with 2 points each.

Haley Corlew led Granville with 6 points.

CLEVELAND POWERS JBG. TO ANOTHER WIN

All-Star athlete Khaleah Cleveland gained ground toward her 1,000 career-point mark Jan. 31 as Johnsburg defeated Schroon Lake by a score of 44-36 in a non-league game.

Cleveland’s teammates continued their successful strategy of routinely feeding her the ball, and she scored 34 points in the contest held in Schroon Lake.

Cassie Dunbar followed with 5 points, Aileen Stevens contributed 3 points and Sydney Selleck added 2.

The Jaguars scored 11 points in each quarter.

After this game, Khaleah had 960 career points with two games left for her reign in high school basketball. As of Feb. 3, the next game for the Jaguars was at home Feb. 5 against Wells, followed by an away game Feb. 8 against Lake Placid — during which Khaleah is expected to achieve her 1,000th career point.

WRNSBG. CONTINUES DOMINANCE OVER RIVALS

The Warrensburg girls basketball team advanced toward post-season play this week with two Adirondack League victories.

On Feb. 1, the Burghers defeated Whitehall 53-33, advancing their season record to 17-1 overall and 13-1 in the league.

Warrensburg had a slow start, trailing 9-6 in the first quarter, but rebounded with vengeance, talllying a 23-3 second quarter.

Senior guard/forward Megan Hughes was top scorer with 20 points, and junior Aubrey Ranous scored 13 points.

Sophomore guard Sara Langworthy contributed 7 points and Senior forward Dianne Curtis scored 6. Junior point guard Hope Boland scored 4 points and Danielle Baker chipped in 3.

Zoe Eggleston was top scorer for Whitehall with 16 points. Warrensburg’s JV team won their game.

On Jan. 31, Warrensburg defeated Salem 53-26.

Boland was on fire offensively against the Generals, scoring 19 points as well as executing 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Hughes followed with 13 points and 14 rebounds; Danielle Baker tallied 13 points and 7 rebounds; Langworthy contributed 12 points and 6 assists, and Ranous chipped in 6 points.

As the game was dubbed ‘Senior Night’, Hughes, Curtis, Baker and Mattie Castro all were recognized for competing in their final regular-season high school game, and coach Scott Smith noted they played well.

COUGARS SPLIT TWO GAMES BEFORE POST-SEASON

The North Warren girls basketball team won an Adirondack League game last week before losing a second to end their 2018-19 regular season

On Jan. 30, the Cougars beat Argyle 54-40, with no less than nine of their players scoring points. They secured the win with a 17-4 scoring spree.

Senior guard Sydney Gagnon lead her team with 25 points. Sophomore guard/forward Emma Phelps followed with 12 points. Senior Eliza Brown tallied 6 points and 8 rebounds. Junior Jodi Bartlett scored six points. Senior Jaclyn Urtz grabbed 14 rebounds. Junior Lauren Monroe added 4 points and freshman forward Nicole Buckman hit a foul shot.

Junior guard Sarah Stevens brought down 5 rebounds and executed 3 assists; sophomore Kaitlin Kramar was also credited with 3 assists.

For Argyle, Carly Kennedy was top scorer with 14 points and Paige Cormie followed with 11 points.

On Feb. 1, the Cougars lost a heartbreaker against Fort Edward after a stellar start to the game.

For the first four minutes or so, Gagnon was on a scoring spree, shooting with uncanny accuracy while her teammates executed relentless defense — and the score was 17-2.

North Warren retained their lead until midway in the third quarter when the game became a back-and-forth battle due to Fort Edward tightening their defense.

Despite Gagnon’s game-high 24 points — eight more than the Forts’ top scorer — the Cougars lost to Fort Edward 53-45.

Regardless of the loss, North Warren Coach P.J. Hogan said he and his players were looking forward to meeting up with the Forts again in the upcoming Section II Class D tournament.

BOLTON RETAINS PERFECT MVAC SOUTH RECORD

Bolton advanced unbeaten in the Southern Division of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference as they defeated Wells 50-39 on Jan. 31.

As of Feb. 3, Bolton was 9-0 in the MVAC South and 11-5 overall for 2018-19.

Against Wells, Maria Baker was top scorer with 25 points. On defense she also was a considerable threat, executing 7 steals while shadowing her opponents closely.

Kate Van Auken followed with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Recent junior varsity draftee Jane Pfau, an eighth grader, demonstrated her potential in varsity ball by scoring 7 points. Kiara Mantz and Alysha McGarr both scored two points and grabbed 10 rebounds each.

High scorers for Wells, which has a 6-3 season record, were senior forwards Sierra Mauro with 14 points and Genevieve Brown with 11 points.