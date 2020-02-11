Girls bowling: Bowman leads league, Indians to sweep

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peru's Kathryn Bowman

PLATTSBURGH | Kathryn Bowman had the top individual game (247) and three-game series (688) of the day in the CVAC, as Peru scored a 4-0 win over Saranac Monday.

Leita Ciolek added a 201 high game and 563 triple for the Indians, while Sarah Williams had a 202 high game and 558 series.

Gabby Weir had the top game (138) and series (370) for the Chief, while Alexis Fountain added a 122 high game and 334 series.

Brunet solid for Eagles

Morgan Brunet rolled nothing lower than a 216 first game, ending with games of 233 and 228 for a 677 series as Beekmantown scored a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Monday.

Kylie Hilborne recorded a 531 series for the Eagles, while Alexa Sampica had a 186 high game, Paige Hilborne 178 and Abby Fessette 161.

Liberty Bourque rolled a 134 game and 370 series for the Cougars honors, while Brooke Mesec added a 325 triple.

Warriors sweep Hornets

Emily Mitchell had the high game (207) and series (511) in the match between Willsboro and Plattsburgh High, with the Warriors scoring a 4-0 win.

Jade Phinney added a 365 series for the Warriors, wile the Hornets were paced by Sarah Hosler’s 345 series and a 323 triple from Scotlyn McCormick.