Girls bowling: Bowman, Williams have record nights, while Brunet just misses all-time top series

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kathryn Bowman now holds the Section VII high game mark at 289, which she rolled as part of a 741 series, nine pins shy of the all time series record.

PLATTSBURGH | For the first 10 roles Wednesday, Peru teammates Kathryn Bowman and Sarah Williams played a game of anything you can do, I can do better.

Both entered the second roll of the 10th frame on the verge of the first two perfect games in Section VII girls history.

While neither were able to strike on their 11th ball, both became the two highest game scorers in the history of the section, as Bowman finished with a 289 and Williams a 286.

The previous record of 279 was held by Bowman and six others (Hilary Miner of Saranac, Savannah Ronfeldt of AVCS, Stacy Steele of PHS, Ali Munson of Beekmantown, Jordan McKee of Ticonderoga and Cheyenne Reeves of Beekmantown).

Bowman also finished with a 741 series for the Indians in a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga, while Williams had a 711 series. The duo joined with Leita Ciolek (207), Madison Provost (186) and Karissa Poupore (156) in the second of three games to roll a team score of 1,104, the highest ever in Section VII girls history. The previous record was 1,051, set by Beekmantown in 2016

Kim Wojick had the top series of 478 with 178 high game for the Sentinels, while Jade Frasier had a 191 high game and Makayla Huestis a 163 high game.

Brunet has top series

While Bowman and Williams were setting records for Peru, Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet had the best overall night in the CVAC, rolling games of 254, 248 and 244 in a 746 series, five pins ahead of Bowman on the day and four pins shy of the Section VII record held bu Ticonderoga’s Jordan McKee (750 in 2012).

Brunet’s score was a big part of the Eagles 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High, as Kylie Hilborne added a 507 series and 203 high game for the Eagles. Paige Hilborne had a 215 high game in a 478 series.

Scotlyn McCormick rolled a 414 series for the Hornets.

With both teams winning the Indians and Eagles were named the CVAC co-champions for the 2019-20 season.

Miller lead Patriots

Katelynn Miller rolled the only 200-plus game (216) and 500-plus series (535) for AuSable Valley in their 4-0 victory over Willsboro.

Breanna Lacy added a 448 series for the victors, while Emily Mitchell had a 192 high game and 487 series for the Warriors.

Vikings top Chiefs

Samantha Virmala rolled a 247 high game as part of a 531 series as Moriah scored a 3-1 win over Saranac.

Emily Slattery added a 164 high game, with Shyann Hargett rolling a 163 and Sarah Shoobe a 140.

Gabby Weir had a 4903 series for the Chiefs, followed by Alexis Fountain’s 425.