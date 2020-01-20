Girls bowling: Eagles level up series with Indians

× Expand Keith Lobdell Morgan Brunet had games of 233 and 214 in a 642 series as Beekmantown scored a 3-1 win over Peru Jan. 17.

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown Eagles scored a 3-1 win over the Peru Indians in CVAC girls varsity bowling Jan. 17, leavingthe CVAC regular season and Section VII title up for grabs between the top two squads.

While the Eagles took the team win, Peru’s Kathryn Bowman scored the matches top game (247) and series (694) with two other games over 200 (233, 214).

Morgan Brunet led the Eagles with games of 233 and 214 in a 642 series, while Kylie Hilborne had games of 215 and 209 in a 591 series. Paige Hilborne added a 535 series, with Alexa Sampica adding a 523 triple.

Leita Ciolek had a 215 game for the Indians in a 530 series, while Sarah Williams had a 558 series and Karissa Poupore a 447.

Patriots sweep Cougars

Katelynn Miller had a 200 high game as part of a 562 series as AuSable Valley scored a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Jan. 17.

Madison Tromblee added a high game of 189 with Breanna Lacy rolling a 152 and Makayla Lewallen a 138. Seventh grader Brooke Mesec had a high game of 138 for the Cougars.

Sentinels score sweep

Jade Frasier led Ticonderoga with a 216 high game and 513 series as the Sentinels scored a 4-0 win over Saranac Jan. 17. Kim Wojick added a 459 series, while Gabby Weir had a 158 high game and 439 series for the Chiefs.