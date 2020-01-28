Girls bowling: Eagles score sweep over Chiefs

× Expand Keith Lobdell Morgan Brunet’s 658 series was the high mark of the night for CVAC bowlers, leading Beekmantown to a 4-0 win over Saranac Monday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown Eagles used a pair of 600-plus series from their girls varsity bowling team to score a 4-0 win over Saranac Monday.

Morgan Brunet had games of 228, 217 and 213 in a 658 series, while Kylie Hilborne had a 225 and 200 game as part of a 622 series. Alexa Sampica had a 521 triple, followed by Paige Hilborne at 508 and Abby Fessette at 426.

Gabby Weir had a 385 series for the Chiefs, with Lexi Fountain (348), Liz Duffy (345), Dillan Breyette (251) and Amy Farnsworth (238) following.

Sentinels sweep Warriors

Jade Frasier had the high game (167) and series (458) for Ticonderoga in their 4-0 win over Willsboro Monday.

Maria Cole added a 435 triple, while Kim Wojick had a 425.

Emily Mitchell had the top series for the Warriors at 450, while Jade Phinney had the high game with a 158, part of a 427 series.

Indians bests Hornets

Kathryn Bowman games of 245 and 203 as part of a 643 series in Peru’s 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High.

Sarah Williams added a 210 game as part of a 554 series, while Leita Ciolek had a 510 triple, Karissa Poupore 483 and Madison Provost 402.

Ayrika Lanum had a 135 high game and 366 series for the Hornets, while Savanna Hosler adding a 338 triple, Sarah Hosler 324 and Scotlyn McCormick 322.

Vikings sweep Cougars

Shyann Hargett had a 134 high game and 383 series as Moriah scored a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Monday.

Sarah Shoobe added a 369 series for the Vikings, while Keira MacKinnon had a 312 series and Brooke Mesec a 303 for the Cougars,