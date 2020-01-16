Girls bowling: Hornets score win over Cougars

× Expand Keith Lobdell Scotlyn McCormick rolled a 318 series for the Plattsburgh High Hornets in a 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Ayrika Lanum rolled a 129 high game for Plattsburgh High as part of a 327 series to help lead the Hornets to a 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

Scotlyn McCormick added a 318 series for the Hornets, while Sarah Holser had a 322 series, Savannah Hosler a 264 triple and Kaitlyn Labombard a 264.

Eagles sweep Patriots

Paige Hilborne had a 213 high game as part of a 566 triple, leading Beekmantown to a 4-0 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Hilborne’s triple was one pin ahead of AuSable Valley’s Katelynn Miller, who had a 213 high game as part of a 565 series.

Morgan Brunet added a 503 series and Kylie Hilborne a 500 for Beekmantown, while Madison Tromblee had a 173 high game and Breanna Lacy a 152 for 10 frames.

Sentinels defeat Vikings

Jade Frasier’s 172 high game and 458 series was a key factor in Ticonderoga’s 3-1 win over Moriah Wednesday, as Kim Wojick added a 399 series.

Sarah Shoobe had a 190 high game for the Vikings in a 416 series, while Sam Virmala had a 411 series and Emily Slattery a 376.