Girls bowling: Indians, Sentinels, Patriots win

Keith Lobdell
Leita Ciolek had the top game of the day in the CVAC as part of Peru’s win over Moriah.
MINEVILLE | Peru’s Leita Ciolek rolled a the high game of the day with a 218 as part of a 532 series — one pin shy of Saranac’s Gabby Weir — in the Indians 4-0 win over Moriah Wednesday.
Kathryn Bowman added a 504 series for the Indians as Sarah Williams had a 466 triple.
Emily Slattery rolled a 446 series for the Vikings, with Sarah Shoobe adding a 410.
Weir’s top series not enough for Chiefs
Gabby Weir had a 210 high game as part of a league day’s best 533 series, but Saranac was unable to come away with a point in a 4-0 loss to AuSable Valley Wednesday.
Katelynn Miller paced the Patriots with a 506 series, while Breanna Lacy rolled a 430 triple.
Sentinels sweep Hornets
Makayla Huestis and Jade Frasier each had games in the 190’s as the Ticonderoga Sentinels scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Wednesday.
Huestis had a 195 games as part of a 516 series, while Frasier’s 191 came in a 484 series.
Scotlyn McCormick had a 399 series for the Hornets.