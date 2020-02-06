Girls bowling: Indians, Sentinels, Patriots win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Leita Ciolek had the top game of the day in the CVAC as part of Peru’s win over Moriah.

MINEVILLE | Peru’s Leita Ciolek rolled a the high game of the day with a 218 as part of a 532 series — one pin shy of Saranac’s Gabby Weir — in the Indians 4-0 win over Moriah Wednesday.

Kathryn Bowman added a 504 series for the Indians as Sarah Williams had a 466 triple.

Emily Slattery rolled a 446 series for the Vikings, with Sarah Shoobe adding a 410.

Weir’s top series not enough for Chiefs

Gabby Weir had a 210 high game as part of a league day’s best 533 series, but Saranac was unable to come away with a point in a 4-0 loss to AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Katelynn Miller paced the Patriots with a 506 series, while Breanna Lacy rolled a 430 triple.

Sentinels sweep Hornets

Makayla Huestis and Jade Frasier each had games in the 190’s as the Ticonderoga Sentinels scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Wednesday.

Huestis had a 195 games as part of a 516 series, while Frasier’s 191 came in a 484 series.

Scotlyn McCormick had a 399 series for the Hornets.