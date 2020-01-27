Girls bowling: Miller leads Patriots over Hornets

× Expand Keith Lobdell Katelynn Miller had a 564 high game in AuSable Valley’s win over Plattsburgh High Friday.

PLATTSBURGH | Katelynn Miller had a 200 high game as part of her match high 564 series as the AuSable Valley girls varsity bowling team scored a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Friday.

Breanna Lacy added a 504 series, while Madison Tromblee had a 188 high game.

Sarah Holser had a 386 series for the Hornets.

Indians sweep Cougars

Peru was led by a 237 high game and 655 series from Kathryn Bowman in a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Friday.

Sarah Williams had a 5245 series, while Leita Ciolek had a 520 triple and Karissa Poupore 466.

Sierra Galusha had a 350 series to pace the Cougars.

Brunet leads Eagles in sweep

Morgan Brunet had a 257 high game, rolling over 200 in all three games for a 669 series in Beekmantown’s 4-0 win over Moriah Friday.

Abby Fessette added a 522 series for the Eagles, with Kylie Hilborne adding a 513 and Paige Hilborne a 487.

Sarah Shoobe had a 430 series for the Vikings, with Sam Virmala adding a 407 and Shyann Hargett a 353.