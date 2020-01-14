Girls bowling: Peru sweeps past Sentinels

sports

× Expand Keith Lobdell Leita Ciolek had a 524 series to help Peru to the 4-0 win over Ticonderoga Monday.

PLATTSBURGH | The score may have been expected, but it took a trio of 500-plus series for the Peru Indians to stave off a pair of career performances from Ticonderoga Monday in the Indians 4-0 win in CVAC girls varsity bowling.

Kathryn Bowman returned from Team USA tryouts in Nevada to pace the Indians with a 203 high game and 552 series, while Sarah Williams had a 195 game and 530 series and Leita Ciolek a 197 game and 525 series. Karissa Poupore added a 474 series and Madison Provost a 412.

For the Sentinels, Adriana Borho and Mikayla Huestis both rolled high games of 205 in Ticonderoga’s 4-0 loss against Peru Jan. 13, both reaching a personal best score. Huestis also recorded a personal best series of 530.

Patriots defeat Warriors

While Willsboro’s Emily Mitchell had the top game (212) and series (555) in the match, it was AuSable Valley that pulled out a 3-1 win over the Warriors in girls bowling Jan. 13.

Madison Tromblee led the Patriots with a 205 game and 509 series, while Katelynn Miller had a 479 series and Breanna Lacy a 197 game.

Jade Phinney had a 432 series for the Warriors.

Eagles sweep Hornets

Morgan Brunet had the high series of 502 and high game of 179 for Beekmantown in a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High Monday.

Kylie Hilborne added a 490 series, with Paige Hilborne rolling for 480, Abby Fessette a 446 triple and Alexa Sampica rolling a pair of 161 games.

Aryika Lanum had a 326 series for the Hornets, while Scotlyn McCormick had a 122 high game and 288 series.

Vikings sweep Chiefs

Sarah Shoobe had the high game of 141 and high series of 396 for the Vikings in a 4-0 victory over Saranac Monday.

Jillian McKiernan added a 136 high game and Shyann Hargett a 350 series, while Gabby Weir had a 150 high game and Alexis Fountain a 392 series for the Chiefs.