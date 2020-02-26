Girls Class C hoops: Dorsett’s seven three-pointers seal Sentinel win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Sophia Dorsett connected on seven three pointers for Ticonderoga in their win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

TICONDEROGA | As Ticonderoga eighth grader Sophia Dorsett connected from the bleacher-side corner on her sixth three pointer of Tuesday’s Section VII/Class C quarterfinal against Saranac Lake, some of the student body on the front row jumped to their feet, hands stretched out.

Dorsett didn’t leave them hanging, slapping the hands she could as a smile came across her face.

Dorsett finished with seven three-pointers as part of a 25-point performance in the fourth seed Sentinels’ 45-31 win over the Red Storm Wednesday.

“I don’t think I’ve hit that many in a game before,” said Dorsett on her career-high performance. “I wanted to win. We had beat them twice and I did not want to lose to them at home in the playoffs.”

“That was pretty sick, I’m not going to lie,” said Molly Price, who had seven points in the game.

The Sentinels did not start in a position of strength, trailing 11-0 in the opening quarter, which ended with the fifth seed Red Storm holding a 13-3 lead.

“Things were not good at that point, but they had done that to us up in Saranac Lake and we battled back up there and I had a pretty good feeling we would battle back here, but we needed a bucket to fall at that point,” said Sentinel head coach Rick Smith. “We talked a lot about energy. Second quarter we started to get our energy and we played much better the rest of the game.”

The Sentinels responded over the next 16 minutes of play by outscoring Saranac Lake, 32-7, turning a 19-16 halftime deficit into a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“We knew we were going to win this game and come back, we had to play stronger defense, which we were lacking in the first quarter,” said Price. “We started to pick it up on defense and we started to make shots, which also helped.”

Dorsett scored 16 of her 25 over the two middle quarters, with Price scoring five of her seven over the same time frame and Kaelyn Rice six of her seven,

“We wanted to start our offense on defense and we started to do that, get some boards and then we start sticking some three’s and that changes the tempo,” said Smith. “You could see the kids get confidence and Saranac Lake was on their heels.”

Jade Charboneau, Cassidy Mattison and Kennedy Davis each scored two points in the win.

For Saranac Lake, Alex LaDue scored nine points, while Nora Glover added six, Kelsey Leeret five, Serena Stevens five, Olivia Bell two, Susan Stevens two and Allison Hewitt two.

The Sentinels will now face top seed Northern Adirondack in the semifinal round next Monday, 7:45 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.

Vikings roll past Blue Bombers

Third seed Moriah used a 21-1 first quarter to score 65-17 win over sixth seed Lake Placid Wednesday.

Noel Williams scored 12 points in the win, while and Zoe Olcott added two points, seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a solid all-around performance.

"A nice team win," said Viking coach Steve Pelkey. "We were able to play everyone and they contributed towards the victory tonight. Lake Placid played hard throughout and never gave up."

All 13 players scored for the Vikings, as Kennady Allen combined eight points and seven rebounds, Sage Baker had nine points, Alexis Snyder eight, Avery Briggs six, Gwen Eichen four, Cassidy Rushby four, Dava Marcil two, Taylor Brassard two, Erica Anderson two, Ally Bosarge two and Hannah Gaddor two. It was the first varsity points for Anderson. Bosarge and Gaddor.

For the Blue Bombers, Katie Coursen scored eight points, with Arnita Cecunjanin adding six, Izzy Armstrong two and Natalie Tavares one.

Patriots best Knights

The AuSable Valley Patriots scored a 59-16 win over the Seton Catholic Knights Wednesday evening.

— More information will be reported as it becomes available