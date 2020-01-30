Girls hockey: Hornets, Huskies to play for sectional title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Reylyn Giroux, pictured against Franklin Academy earlier this season, had an assist in Plattsburgh a 3-0 win over SLP in the sectional semifinals Wednesday. After defeating SLP in a rematch of last year’s final, the Hornets will now face the Huskies for the sectional title Monday.

PLATTSBURGH | Ava Julian and the Plattsburgh High defense shined in the Section VII girls hockey semifinals Wednesday, as Julian recoded 16 saves in a 3-0 shutout victory over SLP.

The Hornets will now look to defend their Section VII title against Franklin Academy, who scored a 3-2 upset win over top seed Beekmantown.

Ada Johnston opened the scoring seven minutes into the game on an intercepted pass and shot opportunity.

McKenzie Brown then scored on a Johnston assist in the second period, while Gillian Boule scored on an Reylyn Giroux assist in the third.

Olivia Ferebee made 33 saves for SLP.

Eagles ousted

Jumping out to a two-goal lead early in the second period, Franklin Academy would nit allow Beekmantown to equalize in a 3-2 win.

Bailey Carter scored both goals for the Eagles on power play opportunities with assists given to Brooke Ruest (2), Celine Juneau and Madison Tetreault.

Brianne Knight made 22 saves for the Eagles, as both teams had 25 shots on net.