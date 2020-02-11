Girls hoops: Chapman’s double-double leads Eagles over Panthers

× Expand Jill Lobdell Mackenzie Chapman’s double-double led Chazy to a one-point win over Crown Point Monday.

CHAZY | The Chazy varsity girls basketball team pulled out a thrilling 35-34 win over Crown Point Monday, as Mackenzie Chapman recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Hadley Lucas added six points, seven rebounds and eight steals in a balanced night for the Eagles, while Olivia Rotella added six points and Emma Smith five.

Gabrielle Mazzotte scored 11 points to lead the Panthers, while Lauren Kimball scored eight, Eleanor Harmon seven, Madison Munson six and Abigail LaMotte two.

Eagles top Warriors

The 12th ranked (NYSSWA Class D) Bolton Eagles jumped out to a 27-9 first half lead in scoring a 46-27 win over Willsboro Monday.

Jane Pfau hit four three pointers in an 18-point performance for the Eagles, while 1,000 point scorers Kate Van Auken added 16 and Maria Baker 10. Haven Varney added two points in the win.

Jenna Ford scored eight points for the Warriors, while Kaili Bourdeau added six, Kyla Crowningshield five, Samantha Harrison four and Sierra Bronson four.

Knights fall to Patriots

In a non-league matchup, Koree Stillwell scored 18 points as AuSable Valley picked up a 55-39 win over Seton Catholic Monday.

Shea Durgan scored 10 points in the win, while Brooklyn Douglass scored seven, Reanna Prentiss six, Sophie Rennie four, Cora Long three, Sara Richards three, Reese Shambo two and Jordyn Pelkey two.

Haley Murnane had 25 of the Knights points in the game, while Maddy Whalen and Kennedy Spriggs each scored five. Maddie Boule added two, with Jack Rock-Perez and Allyson Johnston each connecting on a free throw.