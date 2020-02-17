Girls hoops: Cougars finish with win

PERU | The Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team rebounded from their first loss of the season in scoring a 59-33 win over Peru Saturday.

“We were just not able to deliver against NCCS, a tough, physical team,” said Indians coach Eric Dubay. “(Kya) McComb and (Abby) Racine led them offensively, but Marlie Sample had an big second quarter as the extended their lead.”

Racine finished with 22 points for the Cougars, while McComb had 14, Sample 11, Bryn Sample eight and Brinley LaFountain four.

Kortney McCarthy scored 17 points to lead Peru, with Kayleigh Jackson scoring eight, Emily Beattie four and Isabella Bedard four.

“Our Senior Kelly Sarbou played her heart out tonight-while she struggled from the floor, her hustle was obvious in her defense with two steals and on the boards with six rebounds,” Dubay said. “She is a tough as nails player, someone who is a joy to coach.”

Vikings top Red Storm

Taking a 10 point lead in to the second half, Moriah outscored Saranac Lake 23-6 in the final 16 minutes to score a 45-18 win.

“I thought our kids played very hard and we didn’t go out on senior night with a win but they continue to show what they are made of and fight till the end,” Red Storm coach Chad LaDue said. “I going to miss my five seniors: Susan Stevens, Serena Stevens, Mecalyn Sousa, Olivia Bell and Nora Glover. I had the opportunity to coach them for the past three year and they truly are great bunch of kids. Friday.”

Noel Williams scored 18 points in the win for the Vikings, with Alexis Snyder scoring eight, Sage Baker seven, Kennady Allen six, Avery Briggs six, Gwen Eichen three and Zoe Olcott two.

Sousa scored seven points for the Red Storm, while Susan Stevens scored six, Kelsey Leeret five, Alex LaDue five, Serena Stevens three and Olivia Bell one.

Wildcats edge Keene

Kayli Hayden and Malena Gereau each scored 12 points as Schroon Lake scored a 47-44 win over Keene Friday.

Dakotah Cutting added 11 points, as Ava Storman scored six, Justice Kowal two, Allison Baker two and Brittany Mieras two.

Megan Quinn led the Beavers with 13 points, while Alyssa Summo added 12, Emily Whitney 11, Haylie Buysse six and Megan Shambo two.