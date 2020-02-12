Girls hoops: Eagles best Hornets in CVAC play

× Expand Keith Lobdell Anna Drapeau scored 10 points for Beekmantown in their win over Plattsburgh High Tuesday.

BEEKMANTOWN | In a balanced scoring night for the Beekmantown girls varsity basketball team, the Eagles scored a 44-29 win over Plattsburgh High Tuesday.

Anna Drapeau scored 10 points to lead the Eagle attack, while Jhenna Trombley scored nine, Kiera Regan nine, Avery Durgan eight, Hailey Williams two and Jillian Martin two.

Alyssa Hemingway led the Hornets with 12 points, while Abbi Crahan added nine. Kennedi LaValley, Calli Fitzwater, T. Young and Tessa Seifert each scored two.

Vikings take rivalry game

Moriah pulled away with a 23-14 second half as they scored a 44-29 win over rival Ticonderoga Tuesday.

Sage Baker scored 11 points to pace the Vikings with Kennady Allen scoring eight, Gwen Eichen six, Zoe Olcott six, Noel Williams four, Avery Briggs four, Cassidy Rushby three and Alexis Snyder two.

Molly Price had eight points for the Sentinels, followed by Sophia Dorsett and Jade Charboneau with six, Cassidy Mattison three, Makayla Huestis three, Kennedy Davis two and Kaelyn Rice one.

Eagles top Knights in MVAC

Kate Van Auken scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Bolton in a 39-24 win over Seton Catholic, while Maria Baker added 16 points.

Skyler Scott, Sarah McGarr and Shay Jennings each scored two points in the win, while Haley Murnane scored 13 for the Knights, with Kennedy Spriggs adding eight and Maddy Whalen three.

Griffins edge Keene

Boquet Valley built up a 23-15 halftime lead and held on against Keene for a 43-38 win Tuesday.

Abbey Schwoebel led the Griffins with 14 points, while Ella King broke out with 13 points as Skylar Bisselle scored nine, Abby Monty four and Bree Hunsdon three.

Alyssa Summo scored 21 for the Beavers, while Megan Quinn added 14 and Emily Whitney three.