Girls hoops: Eagles soar past Cardinals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kate Van Auken led the Bolton Eagles with 20 points in a non-league win over Bolton Monday.

BOLTON LANDING | Kate Van Auken scored 20 points as her Bolton Eagles scored a 45-21 win over Section II foe Fort Ann Monday.

Maria Baker added 16 points to the Eagle effort, while Alysha McGarr scored four, Haven Varney three and Jane Pfau two.

Panther defense defeats Knights

In a defensive contest, Crown Point outscored Seton Catholic 16-10 in the second half for a 24-18 win Monday.

Madison Munson had 10 points for the Panthers, while Eleanor Harmon scored seven, Gabrielle Mazzotte five and Lauren Kimball two.

Maddy Whalen had eight points to lead the Knights, with Maddy Boule adding four, Kennedy Spriggs four and Haley Murnane two.

J-M defeats Eagles

Johnsburg-Minerva used a 25-6 second half to score a 44-36 win over Chazy Monday, led by Kate Wimberly’s 22 points.

Sydney Selleck scored 11 for the victors, while Cassie Dunbar added five, Molly Deshetsky four and Aileen Stevens two.

Emily Dufour-Woznicki had eight points for the Eagles, with Mackenzie Chapman scoring seven to go with 10 rebounds, Hadley Lucas six points and Maura Garrant five.