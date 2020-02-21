Girls hoops: Eagles zone too much for Griffins

× Expand Keith Lobdell Beekmantown’s Kiera Regan goes up for a basket against Boquet Valley’s Bree Hunsdon Thursday. Regan scored a season-high 18 points for the Eagles in the win over the Griffins.

BEEKMANTOWN | It came down to the team willing to use their zone defense winning the game Thursday, as Beekmantown scored a 40-30 win over Boquet Valley in non-league play.

The Eagles (7-13) used a zone press and half court defense to build a double-digit lead in the third, with Zoe Danville hitting a pair of key shots and providing strong defense on the other end.

“We switched up our defense to get them out of their rhythm and we had a big pep talk at halftime and that motivated me to take my shot,” said Danville, who finished with eight points.

In the fourth quarter, the Griffins (11-9) were able to get back into the game after the Eagles went back to a man defense with baskets from Abbey Schwoebel (17 points), Sadie Thompson (two) and Bree Hunsdon (10), but Beekmantown went back into their zone, increasing the lead back out to double digits.

On offense, the Eagles were able to execute in a five-out set, using different cuts and screen-rolls to get to the basket against the Griffins man defense.

Kiera Regan was the biggest beneficiary for the Eagles, scoring 18 points.

“We have worked on our cutting everyday in practice and we have worked on this offense and switched some things up,” Regan said.

“Kiera led us with her highest point total of the season and Anna Drapeau (14) matched her season high as well,” said Eagles coach Kate Duprey. “Kiera and Anna combined for 32 of our 50 points. This was a good match-up for us as we head into sectional playoffs next week.”

Regan agreed with her coach on the importance of the win.

“It feels great to get a win like this,” she said. “The whole team has been working their butts off every day in practice trying to make everyone better. I think this win is getting us ready for PHS and we will be ready to go Tuesday.”

“We need to keep a positive mindset and keep working hard in practice,” added Danville.

Jhenna Trombley and Isabella Brown each added five points in the win.

For the Griffins, Skylar Bisselle scored seven, while Ella King scored three and Anette Stephens one.

The Griffins will enter the Class D playoffs on a two-game skid.