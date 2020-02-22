Girls hoops: Gereau’s 30 leads Wildcats

× Expand Keith Lobdell Schroon Lake huddles up during a timeout during their win over Saranac Lake Friday.

SCHROON | In a game rescheduled for the end of the season Friday due to inclement weather, Malena Gereau scored 30 points as the Schroon Lake varsity girls basketball team got a measure of revenge against Saranac Lake, scoring a 65-33 win after falling to the Red Storm earlier in the season.

“This gave us a lot of momentum heading into the sectionals and the girls were pleased to get the win,” said coach Katie Jenks.

Kayli Hayden added 15 points in the win, as Dakotah Cutting scored six, Anna Maisonville five, Brittany Mieras five, Justice Kowal two and Ava Storman two.

For the Red Storm, Kelsey Leeret had 15 points, followed by Alex LaDue at nine, Madison Clark three, Jasmine Bova two, Olivia Bell two and Serena Stevens two.