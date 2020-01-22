Girls hoops: Griffins score MVAC win over Warriors

× Expand Jill Lobdell Boquet Valley’s Bree Hunsdon goes to the basket against a pair of Willsboro defenders in the Griffins win over the Warriors Tuesday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Skylar Bisselle connected on a pair of three pointers and a game-high five free throws, scoring 17 points as Boquet Valley scored a 52-27 win over Willsboro Tuesday.

Abbey Schwoebel added 11 points, while Ella King had eight, Bree Hunsdon six, Annette Stephens four, Maggie Ploufe four and Analise Burdo one.

Samantha Harrison had 16 points to lead the Warriors, with Kaili Bourdeau scoring three. Mallory Arnold, Jenna Ford, Sierra Bronson and Bella Harrison each scored two points.

Wildcats defeat Knights

Malena Gereau scored 28 of Schroon Lake’s 48 points in a 48-23 win over Seton Catholic Tuesday.

Dakotah Cutting added nine points in the win, while Allison Baker scored four, Kayli Hayden three, Ana Maisonville two and Saige Shaughnesy two.

Haley Murnane led the Knights with nine points, with Maddy Whalen adding seven, Jackie-Rock Perez six and Maddy Boule one.

Selleck Leads J-M to win

Sydney Selleck scored 16 points as Johnsburg-Minerva defeated Indian Lake/Long Lake 46-41 Tuesday.

Kate Wimberly added 13 and Molly Deshetsky 11, while Alex Campbell had 10 points for the Orange.

Keene clamps down on defense

Keene jumped out to a 29-6 halftime lead Tuesday en route to a 47-12 win over Crown Point as Megan Quinn scored 21 points in the victory.

Haylie Buysse added nine points for the Beavers, with Emily Whitney scoring eight and Alyssa Summo six.

Lauren Kimball and Eleanor Harmon each scored four points for the Panthers, while Sarah McIntosh and Gabrielle Mazzotte each scored two.

Bobcats fall to Section X foe

St. Lawrence scored a 61-57 win over Northern Adirondack Tuesday, with Kira LaBarge leading the Bobcats with 19 points, while Alexis Belrose added 17, MacKenna LaBarge 12, Brynne Gilmore five, Isabella Gilmore two and Aiden Lambert two.