× Expand Keith Lobdell AuSable Valley's Cora Long had 10 points in the Patriots loss against Franklin Academy.

CLINTONVILLE | Madison Ansari scored 29 points for Franklin Academy as the Section X girls varsity squad came into the North Country and scored a 63-35 win over AuSable Valley.

Cora Long scored 10 points to lead the Patriots, with Sophie Rennie and Lilley Keyser scoring six, Koree Stillwell five, Reece Shambo three, Brooklyn Douglass two, Jordyn Pelkey two and Reanna Prentiss one.