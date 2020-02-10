Girls hoops: Indians defeat Griffins

× Expand Keith Lobdell Peru's Kortney McCarthy

PERU | Kortney McCarthy scored 14 points while Aofie Lawliss and Emily Beattie each scored 10 for the Peru varsity girls basketball team in a 56-20 win over Boquet Valley Feb. 8.

“We did a good job attacking the basket today and were able to spread the floor and take high quality shots,” said Peru coach Eric Dubay. “Everyone contributed on offense and we moved the ball well. I was pleased with how balanced our scoring attack was-we shared the ball and score at least half our points tonight off assists.

“Defensively we did a good job of putting a lot of pressure on the ball and making sure we were always in help-side,” the coach continued. “I was proud of the way the girls responded after a tough week-to see them come out and battle today was really encouraging as we try to ramp it up for sectionals.”

Kayleigh Jackson added nine points, while Tynicia Hendrix scored eight and Kelly Sarbou five.

Abbey Schwoebel led the Griffins with nine points, as Analise Burdo scored six, Skylar Bisselle four and Maggie Ploufe one.

Warriors edge Knights

In a defensive affair, Willsboro scored a 26-17 win over Seton Catholic Feb. 8.

Kaili Bourdeau scored six points to lead the Warriors, while Mallory Arnold and Sierra Bronson both scored four. Samantha Harrison, Kyla Crowningshield and Jenna Ford each scored two points.

Maddy Whalen scored eight points for the Knights, with Kennedy Spriggs adding four, Haley Murnane three and Maddy Boule two.

Bobcats best Vikings

Northern Adirondack set up a showdown with AuSable Valley for the Division II title in the CVAC with a 44-41 win over Moriah Feb. 4, as Alexis Belrose led the Bobcats with 14 points.

The Bobcats got a balanced scoring effort in the win, as Kira LaBarge added 12, Anna Brown seven, Brynne Gilmore five, MacKenna LaBarge four and Aiden Lambert two.

Noel Williams led the Vikings with 18 points, with Zoe Olcott and Sage Baker each scoring eight. Gwen Eichen, Alexis Snyder and Kennady Allen each scored two, while Avery Briggs had one.

Cougars stay unbeaten

Marlie Sample scored 22 points for Northeastern Clinton as the third ranked Cougars (NYSSWA Class B) scored a 67-32 win over Plattsburgh High Feb. 4.

Abby Racine added 12, while Bryn Sample scored nine, Kya McComb eight, Ellie Prairie six, Bailee LaFountain six, Brinley LaFountain two and Chelsea Guerin two.

Abbi Crahan scored 14 points for the Hornets, with Kennedi LaValley scoring eight, Paige Murray three, Julia Yocum two, Lacy Wright two, Tessa Seifert two and Calli Fitzwater one.

Chiefs keep pace

Saranac remained a game out of the Division I race as they scored a 53-34 win over Peru Feb. 4, with Payton Couture scoring 28 points in the win.

Allison Garman scored 11 points for the Chiefs, while Sydney Myers scored four, Kayla Myers three, Grace Reil three, Raegan Mulverhill three and Lia Parker one.

Kortney McCarthy scored 17 points to lead the Indians, while Kayleigh Jackson added seven, Bri Brousseau four and Kelly Sarbou three.

Sentinels top Red Storm

The eighth grade duo of Cassidy Mattison and Sophia Dorsett led Ticonderoga with 14 and 11 points, respectively, in a 55-39 win over Saranac Lake Feb. 4.

Jade Charboneau, Kennedy Davis and Kaelyn Rice each scored eight for the Sentinels, while Molly Price scored four and Lorilei Leerkes two.

Alex LaDue scored 17 points for the Red Storm, followed by Susan Stevens with six, Madison Clark with six, Serena Stevens four, Jasmine Bova four and Kelsey Leerett two.

MVAC: Wildcats stay perfect in league

Malena Gereau scored 14 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out five assists in Schroon Lake’s 40-33 win over Boquet Valley Feb. 4.

Kayli Hayden nearly hit a triple-double as she combined nine points, nine steals and seven rebounds, while Dakotah Cutting scored seven, Justice Kowal four, Anna Maisonville four and Ava Storman two.

Abbey Schwoebel led the Griffins with 16 points, as Skylar Bisselle scored nine, Ella King four, Thea Shaw two and Bree Hunsdon two.

Warriors top Eagles

Willsboro scored a 33-28 win over Chazy Feb. 4, with Samantha Harrison scoring 10 points for the Warriors.

Mallory Arnold and Kyla Crowningshield each scored seven points, while Kaili Bourdeau scored four, Jenna Ford three and Isabella Harrison two.

Mackenzie Chapman scored 13 points for the Eagles, with Emily Dufour-Woznicki adding five, Kira Blais three, Abby Huchro three, Emma Smith two and Hadley Lucas two.

Keene tops J-M

Alyssa Summo scored 17 points and Megan Quinn added 12 as Keene scored a 39-25 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Feb. 4.

Emily Whitney and Haylie Buysese each scored four points in the win, while Caitlin Quinn added two.

Kate Wimberly led J-M with 10 points, as Sydney Selleck scored six, Cassie Dunbar five, Molly Deshetsky two and Jennie Allen two.

Knights fall to eagles in non-league game

Beekmantown outscored Seton Catholic 32-19 in the second half of their 53-33 win Feb. 4 with Kiera Regan leading the Eagles with 15 points.

Anna Drapeau scored 14 in the win, while Jhenna Trombley scored seven, Avery Durgan four, Hailey Williams three, Faith Whitney two, Frankie Beaird two, Zoe Danville two and Jillian Martin two.

Haley Murnane scored 15 points for the Knights, with Kennedy Spriggs added nine, Maddy Whalen eight and Allyson Johnston one.