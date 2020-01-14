Girls hoops: Red Storm jump out to early lead, beat Wildcats

SARANAC LAKE | Call it a case of one team "not getting off the bus" or the other being really prepared at home, but Saranac Lake had Schroon Lake’s number early in their non-league affair Monday.

“We came out and had our best quarter of the season taking a 19-4 lead,” said Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue of his teams start in their 47-40 win over the Wildcats.

“I thought we shared the ball the best in the first then we have all year,” LaDue added. “Then Schroon Lake did the same in the second quarter. Nora Glover was big for us tonight with 20 points and eight Rebounds, and I thought the rest of our guards had a solid game — when we shared it we got a chance for everyone to get some good looks.”

LaDue said the key in the second half was to play strong on the defensive end.

“On defense in the second half got back and made them beat us five-on-five, that was the key to closing out the game.”

Kelsey Leeret added 12, Alex LaDue seven, Serena Stevens four and Susan Stevens four in the win, while Malena Gereau had 12 for the Wildcats, with Dakotah Cutting and Kayli Hayden adding six, Ana Maisonville four, Brittany Mieras three, Justice Kowal two, Baker two and Saige Shaughnessy two.