Girls hoops: Vikings handle Red Storm

× Expand Jill Lobdell Noel Williams had 14 points to lead Moriah to a victory over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

PORT HENRY | The Vikings showed their prowess on both ends of the floor Wednesday, scoring 27 in the opening 16 minutes and holding Saranac Lake to five points in the second half as part of a 45-18 win.

Noel Williams scored 14 points in the win, while Kennady Allen scored eight, Cassidy Rushby six, Zoe Olcott six, Gwen Eichen five, Alexis Snyder four and Taylor Brassard one.

Kelsey Leeret scored seven for the Red Storm, with Susan Stevens adding six, Nora Glover three and Serena Stevens two.

Warriors best Panthers

Willsboro opened on a 23-8 run in the first half in scoring a 50-36 win over Crown Point Wednesday.

Kaili Bourdeau scored 18 points for the victors, while Samantha Harrison added 15, Kyla Crowningshield five, Jenna Ford five, Sierra Bronson four, Isabella Harrison two and Mallory Arnold one.

Madison Munson had 11 points for the Panthers, as Gabrielle Mazzotte added nine, Lauren Kimball six, Abigale LaMotte six and Eleanor Harmon four.

Keene bests Eagles

A 24-6 opening half gave Keene the space they would need in a 37-12 win over Chazy Wednesday.

Alyssa Summo scored 14 points in the win, as Megan Quinn added 12, Haylie Buysse six, Emily Whitney three and Caitlin Quinn two.

Mackenzie Chapman scored six for the Eagles, followed by Ari Foshag with four and Hadley Lucas with two.