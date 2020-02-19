Girls hoops: Vikings pull away from Griffins

× Expand Jill Lobdell Kennady Allen had seven points and eight rebounds in Moriah’s win over Boquet Valley Tuesday.

PORT HENRY | Moriah got half (15) of their second half points (30) from Noel Williams and Kennady Allen in a 47-38 win over Boquet Valley Tuesday.

Williams scored 16 total to lead the Vikings, while Allen added seven. Avery Briggs scored eight points, while Sage Baker and Gwen Eichen each scored 6, Cassidy Rushby two, Alexis Snyder one and Zoe Olcott one.

“Another nice team win for us,” said Viking coach Steve Pelkey. “ We shared the ball really well offensively as we had five girls with six or more points and 12 assists. Defensively, we did a great job trying to frustrate Abbey (Schwoebel). She is a very good player and we wanted her to work every possession. It was a well played, competitive game right to the finish.”

Schwoebel finished with 17 points for the Griffins, while Skylar Bisselle added 11, Ella King six and Bree Hunsdon one.

Indians defeat Hornets

Peru jumped out to a 25-12 lead in scoring a 57-25 win over Plattsburgh High in the regular season finale for both teams.

Kortney McCarthy scored 21 points to lead the Indians, while Kayleigh Jackson added 16, Emily Beattie eight, Kelly Sarbou six and Tynicia Hendrix six.

Lacy Wright and Kennedi LaValley had six points each for the Hornets, while Abbi Crahan, Jodi Murray and Julia Yocum each scored four, Calli Fitzwater three and Alyssa Hemingway two.

Wildcats cap perfect league season

Schroon Lake got 25 points from Malena Gereau as the Wildcats scored a 64-49 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Tuesday, giving the Wildcats a 12-0 MVAC record and 17-2 overall.

Kayli Hayden added 10 points for the victors, while Justice Kowal scored eight, Brittany Mieras six, Ava Storman six, Dakotah Cutting four, Anna Maisonville four and Saige Shaughnessy one.

Kate Wimberly scored 20 points for the MVAC Div. III champions, while Molly Deshetsky added 14, Chelsea Wright eight, Cassie Dunbar five and Jennie Allen two.