Girls teams move to post-season

× Expand Photo by Jenn March LGbasketballDec2019AvaPushor_VERT Lake George standout athlete Ava Pushor drives to the basket earlier this season in a game against Corinth. Pushor is leading her team by averaging 14.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. All the teams in the region are headed into post-season play after one or two final games scheduled over the next several days.

WARREN COUNTY | The twin sisters on Warrensburg’s girls basketball team represented double-trouble to opponents this week, as senior forwards Aubrey and Abigail Ranous led the Burghers to two Adirondack League victories.

In the Burghers’ 72-47 defeat of North Warren on Jan. 31, Aubrey Ranous propelled her late-season surge to new heights, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, while her sister — who’s been a leading scorer all season — had 20 points and nine rebounds. The Cougars’ close defense on Abigail prompted her to sink five foul shots as well as a three-pointer.

Burgher coach Scott Smith said that beyond the Ranous twins’ ability to anticipate each others’ moves, there are other factors in their recent dual success.

“The last several games, opponents are focusing on taking out point guard Hope Boland — but because her court vision and passing is so good, she’ll penetrate and find Aubrey wide open for layups,” he said. “Aubrey is doing a nice job on both ends of the floor: she’s so fast, she can outlet it to a guard and run to the other end of the court and make a quick layup. Abigail has been consistent all season, and a lot of her scoring comes from her speed and athleticism.”

Against North Warren, Boland, a senior, scored 16 points, featuring two treys as well as 6 assists; senior forward/center Tenisha Tyrell scored 6 points and 10 rebounds; junior guard Sara Langworthy tallied four points and four assists; sophomore forward Olivia Frazier hit a three-point shot; and sophomore forward Audrey Steves contributed a field goal.

For North Warren, sophomore Nicole Buckman led her team with 15 points — including a three-point shot; senior Jodi Bartlett followed with 11 points, which included two from past the arc; junior Kaitlyn Kramar with 12 points, featuring one trey; plus senior Lauren Monroe with 7 points and Tia Buttino with two.

Three days earlier, Warrensburg defeated arch-rival Lake George by a score of 64-23, a score that would have been far closer if junior forward Mikayla Duffy had been on the night’s roster.

Again, the Ranous twins were lead scorers for their team. Abigail scored 22 points and tallied 8 rebounds, while Aubrey scored 11 points and had 7 rebounds. They were followed by Frazier with 8 points and sophomore guard Abby Cheney with 3 points. Langworthy hit one field goal and Jordan Barker sank a foul shot. Tyrell brought down 14 rebounds and Boland tallied 8 assists.

For Lake George, senior power forward Ava Pushor was top scorer with 15 points and 12 rebounds, followed by sophomore point guard Brenna Metivier.Sophomore forward Emma Abrantes tallied 2 points and 5 rebounds; senior guard Gabby Marchello added two points, plus freshman forward Aimee Ehmann and senior guard Casey Burbo chipped in one point each.

Marchello and Pushor each accomplished three steals, while freshman Alivia Dean had two and Burbo had one.

Both teams’ coaches gave their younger players substantial game-time in this Adirondack League contest, after which Warrensburg’s junior varsity defeated their Lake George counterparts.

Regular season’s end is here

After their Feb. 4 game against Salem, Warrensburg has one game left — a showdown on Friday, Feb. 7, at home against Whitehall. As of Jan. 28, Warrensburg, — now with a 14-3 season — was ranked No. 25 in the state in Class C, and that ranking was determined before they had won three games in a row. Also, Bolton Central, 13-1 as of Jan. 30, was ranked No. 11 in the state for Class D.

Coming up for the Warriors — after a game against Granville on Feb. 4, is a showdown with Hadley-Luzerne on Feb. 7, which ends their 2019-2020 regular season schedule.

Local scoring leaders listed

According to statistics compiled by Pete Tobey of the Post-Star, Abigail Ranous was ranked the No. 7 top scorer in 2019-2020 basketball for area schools of all sizes with her 17.1 points average per game, Boland was No. 21 with 12.1 points per game and Aubrey Ranous was No. 23 with 10.9 points per game. Tied for 10th place were Kate VanAuken of Bolton and Kate Wimberly of Johnsburg-Minerva with 14.7 points average per game.

Cougars hold off Scots in first half

On Jan. 28, North Warren lost a suspenseful game as Argyle overcame the Cougars’ 22-18 first-half advantage. The Scots rebounded from their slow start, finishing the second half 37-21 to win the league game.

Paige Cormie and Bryanne Mattison each scored 22 points for the Scots. Cormie’s tally included 3 three-pointers.

For North Warren, Kaitlyn Kramar was top scorer for the Cougars with 14 points — including three treys; followed by Buckman with 12 points; Monroe with 6 points; Bartlett with 5; plus Holly Perry and Dani Kersey with 3 points each.

After a game against Whitehall on Feb. 4, North Warren will have their last regular-season games of the year — versus Salem on Friday, Feb. 7, then against Saratoga Catholic on Monday, Feb. 10. ■