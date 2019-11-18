Glicksman earns state top 10 finish in D

× Expand Keith Lobdell Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman stretches at the line for a ninth place finish in the NYSPHSAA Class D championship race Nov. 16 at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

PLATTSBURGH | While Saranac Lake was winning their second state championship in as many years, several other local athletes had strong days at the NYSPHSAA boy’s state cross country championships Nov. 16 at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

In the Class D race, Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman finished ninth overall, while the Moriah/Boquet Valley team placed fifth overall with 131 points, behind Class D champion Beaver River.

“I was very pleased with our performance,” said M/BV coach Howard Hammonds. “We were on the big stage for the first time with a very young team, only one senior being Logan. Most of the guys ran a little better than at qualifiers, which is good because it’s not uncommon to let down after reaching a major goal especially with young athletes. The boys are starting to really talk up indoors and the prospects for the future with everyone but Logan coming back. My hope is this inspires other students to consider running.”



Glicksman’s time of 15:35.1 was just over a minute off the pace of winner Kal Lewis of Shelter Island, while the Goats’ Logan VanBuren had a top 20 finish, placing 16th in 15:50.2.

“Congrats to our Brothers at Saranac Lake on their win,” said Hammonds. “Because of their win Logan gets an invite to the Fed championships next week. Another competition against best of the best in the state.”

Mike Skutt of Lake Placid crossed the line in 22nd, while Luke Moore (Seton) was 32nd, Sam DeJordy (Seton) 37th. Emery Tausinger (M/BV) 44th, Denali Garnica (M/BV) 45th, Max Flaningan (Lake Placid) 53rd, Cole Simer (M/BV) 56th, Gage Perry (M/BV) 71st, T.J. Bilow (M/BV) 74th and Landon Peters (M/BV) 87th out of 114 runners in the Class D race.

Campbell top C at-large runner

Ian Campbell of Plattsburgh High was the top finisher for Class C from the at-large field, finishing in 45th in a time of 16:11.6.



Northeastern Clinton’s Thomas Gilbo placed 61st overall, while Andrew Woodruff (Saranac) was 66th, Sam Carter (Saranac) 70th and Spencer Daby (AuSable Valley) 75th among 132 Class C runners.

In Class B, Beekmantown placed 11th in the overall team scores, led by Connor Goodwin’s 100th place finish in 17:15.4.

Alexander Barber placed 113th for the Eagles, followed by Riley Loughan in 115th, Bode Curilla in 116th, Nathan Sand in 118th, Devan Bibeau in 119th and Elijah Magiera in 122nd with 132 runners in the Class B race.