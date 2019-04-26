Glover shoots low round in Knights’ loss to Chiefs

× Expand Jake Ladeau scored a 4-and-3 win for Crown Point against Westport Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | Seton Catholic’s John Glover fired the low round of the day in Section VII golf Thursday, going for a 43 in his three-stroke win over Nik Hamel’s 46 for Saranac.

However, it was Saranac who scored the 5-1 team win over Seton Catholic, as Alivia Waldron scored a 48-53 win over Foster Ovios, Gavin Coryea a 52-54 win over Nate Boule, Colin LaMora a 50-57 win over Neil Yang, Connor Recore a 55-71 win over Thomas Deremiah, and Keegan Brown a 51-66 win over Tekla Fine-Lease.

INDIANS DEFEAT HORNETS

Peru scored wins in the lower three matches, propelling them to a 4-2 victory over Plattsburgh High Thursday.

Peru’s Keegan Smith and Plattsburgh High’s Greyson Giroux tied for the low round of 44, as Smith scored a 44-55 win over Nolan deGrandpre and Giroux a tight 44-45 win over Austin Carpenter.

Riley Channell scored a 51-55 win over Jacob Bechard for PHS at No. 3, while Peru won the final three matches with Alex Lawliss scoring a 53-67 win over Tayler Boadway, Erick Frechette a 57-74 win over Ethan Kay and Matt Latinville a 54-76 win over Sam deGrandpre.

BLUE bombers start with win

The defending Section VII champions got back on the course in their CVAC opener, scoring a 3.5-2.5 win over Ticonderoga Thursday.

Hunter Wilmot had the low round for the Blue Bombers in a 45-63 win over Zach Bush, while Jack Armstrong scored a 49-56 win over Bobby Condit and Brady Trombley scored a 48-59 win over Ben Swajger. Noah Tavares scored a halve with Michael Fitzgerald as both scored 57.

For Ticonderoga, Gavin Fleury scored a 53-57 win over Cole Jacques, while Clayton Spaulding scored a 56-68 win over Jackson Smith.

EAGLES TOP PANTHERS

In the final tuneup before the MVAC regular season starts, Westport eighth-grader Ailsa Kohler scored a 1-up win over Gavin Sours, her first varsity match point, to push Westport out to a 3.5-2.5 win over Crown Point Thursday.

Abe Staats scored a 1-up win over Tyler Wranosky for the Eagles, while McKenzie Stephens scored a 4-and-3 win over Brendan Waldorf and Magnus Kohler halved with Reese Celotti.

Jake Ladeau fired a low round of 46 for Crown Point in a 4-and-3 win over Lawrence Lobdell, while Cam Waldorf scored a 1-up win over Odin Kohler.

Stephens had the low round for the Eagles with a 48.