Goats win Class D cross country title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Logan VanBuren and the Moriah/Boquet Valley Goats won the Section VII/Class D boys cross country championship Nov. 8.

ELIZABETHTOWN | On their home course, the Moriah/Boquet Valley varsity boys cross country team etched their name into the record book, winning their first Section VII/Class D title at the Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown Nov. 8, its first year as a merged program.

“We have talked about this all year as our goal,” said M/BV coach Howard Hammonds. “We had our ups and downs and you have really experienced teams in Lake Placid and Seton, so we were really going to have to have a stellar performance from everyone on the team and that is what we got. They have not run this good as a team as they did today.”

Formerly EKMW, the Goats ­— as they are now called — no longer have Keene as part of their program, but join Moriah with the newly formed Boquet Valley District.

Cole Simer, en eighth grader from BVCS, became the first student-athlete from the district to claim a sectional title.

“That’s cool,” said Simer. “The season went well and we were able to overcome a lot of sickness and injury. I am just hoping we run the best race we can at states.”

The Goats were led by Logan VanBuren, who placed second among Class D runners and sixth overall in 15:50.

“I came into the season strong, but as team captain I have focused on working with the younger kids and helping them grow to where we are as a team today,” said VanBuren. “It feels amazing because this is the first time bringing a team to states, so its history.”

Emery Tausinger placed sixth in Class D.

“I really liked having Logan on the team as someone to try and catch and then have runners like T.J. and the rest of my teammates working hard together was just a great experience,” he said.

Denali Garnica was ninth in the class, while T.J. Bilow placed 10th in a position that helped lead to the victory.

“It was a fun season for everything that went with it. I am looking forward to just having a good race next week,” Bilow said.

Simer finished 12th in the Class D, six spots ahead of Seton Catholic’s fifth finisher, cementing the win.

Landon Peters and Gage Perry placed 15th and 17th in Class D, also earning spots on the state team.

“Emery had to step up, Denali and TJ had to step up,” Hammonds said. “Landon needed to get us displacement points. I can’t single any one person out today, it was a team effort. Cole, for an eighth grader, has a lot of upside and raw, good talent.”

The Goats finished two points ahead of Seton Catholic (39-41), who was led by Jake Glicksman, who was the individual Class D champion in a time of 15:32.9.

“I feel like I could have done a little better today but I am really gearing up for the big race next week,” Glicksman said. “I hope to definitely come in top 10, top five would be great, but the main goal is to have my best meet of the season.”

Four other runners will complete the Section VII/Class D team which will compete in the state championships next week, including Mikey Skutt of Lake Placid, Sam DeJordy of Seton Catholic, Max Flanigan of Lake Placid and Luke Moore of Seton Catholic.

The state meet will be held at Plattsburgh State University Saturday, Nov. 16, just 10 minutes from Glicksman’s house.

“I think it will work more to my advantage because it is right in my backyard and to have it here for my senior year is just awesome,” he said.