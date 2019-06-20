Golf all-stars named

× 1 of 3 Expand Crown Point’s Jake LaDeau was named a MVAC all-star for the 2019 season, LaDeau helped lead the Panthers to their first MVAC league title. × 2 of 3 Expand Beekmantown’s Hugo Chanvanchankij was named a CVAC all-star for the 2019 golf season. Chanvanchankij had the low score for Section VII at the NYSPHSAA boys golf championships recently. × 3 of 3 Expand Willsboro’s Regan Arnold was named a MVAC all-star for the 2019 golf season. Arnold captured the Section VII individual title this season. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The two leagues in Section VII have named their golf all-stars for the 2019 spring season.

In the CVAC, golf all-stars include Saranac’s Nik Hamel, Beekmantown’s Hugo Chanvanchankij and Dalton Kane, Seton Catholic’s John Glover, Lake Placid’s Hunter Wilmot and Jack Armstrong, Peru’s Keegan Smith, Moriah’s Thomas Clarke, along with Northeastern Clinton’s Ben Lloyd.

In the MVAC, all-stars included Willsboro’s Regan Arnold and Nick Reithel; Crown Point’s Jake LaDeau and Reese Celott; and Westport’s Lawrence Lobdell, McKenzie Stephens and Abe Staats.