Golf teams prepare for new season

Red Storm golfers bring youth to course

SARANAC LAKE | With a lone senior, the Saranac Lake varsity golf team will look to their core of younger players to be competitive in the CVAC and Section VII this season.

“This is a young team with four middle schoolers with no varsity golf experience,” coach Ian Breen said. “There are four high schoolers who are returning from last year’s team, and I feel we can be competitive in the section.”

The Red Storm roster includes senior Will McClure; junior Zach Churco; freshmen Carson Ryan and Ryan Gallagher; eighth-graders Evan Hochwald, Will Petrie and Olivia Tallman; and seventh-grader Noah Jewtraw.

Patriot golfers build

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity golf team only lost one member from the 2018 squad in Ross Thomas, but will still look to gain valuable time on the course in 2019.

“Even though the Patriots return six players with match experience, the team remains young,” coach Chris Dubay said. “The returners are mostly sophomores with the lone senior only having one year of experience.”

The sophomore core of Jeff Miller, Conor Bushey and Josh Eaton return for their third year in the starting lineup. Senior Lucas Strack, sophomore John Fung and eighth-grader Jasmyn Allen were all in the top six at various times last year.

“For this team to accomplish their goal of improving on last year’s record of 2-8, they must be more consistent in ball striking and scoring,” Dubay said. “They must stay away from those one or two bad holes that elevate their score.”

Members of the roster include senior Luca Strack, junior Rickey Weerts, sophomores Conor Bushey, Josh Eaton, Jeff Miller and John Fung; freshmen Keegan Snow, Dakota Vallance, Grant Weerts, Brayden Allen, Garrett Rosio and Aiden Trombley; eighth-graders Jasmyne Allen, Tim Lloyd and Robert Russell; and seventh-graders Lily Butler, Ethan Crowningshield, Cheyenna Foley, Michael Malskis, Julius Pray, Rowan Rabideau, Jack Thomas and Keaton Vincent.

Knights return core to links

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic Knights return a good core of players to the golf course this season as they look to make an impact in the CVAC.

“Everybody wants to get better every day,” coach Wade Weeden said. “Captain John Glover placed 11th in the sectional tournament last year and is working hard to become a CVAC all-star. From head to toe we have a strong team this year. I am very excited.”

Members of the Knights roster include John Glover, Foster Ovios, Nate Boule, Thomas Deremiah, Neil Yang, Thomas Murray and Tekla Fine-Lease.

Eagles golf looks to build

BEEKMANTOWN | The Eagles varsity golf program will look to stay competitive with their CVAC competition as they grow a core of young golfers for the spring season.

“We have a very young team with a mix of experience,” coach Craig Bacon said. “Our goals are always to compete with top teams in the section. We will need the younger kids to step up this year and start to become our leaders for the future. We lost our top golfer to graduation in Evan Dyke and will surely miss his leadership. With only one senior this year, our future is looking bright.”

Members of the Eagles roster include Camden Brayton, Hugo Chavanchankij, Hunter Gelwicks, Dalton Kane, Riley Loughan, Elshakur Mosley, Julian Nelson, Max Noviski and Benjamin Welch.

Panthers look to improve on licks

Crown Point | The Panthers varsity golf team will look to win matches in the MVAC as they grow in the game.

“Everyone but Dmitri Duval returns from last season,” said coach John Swinton. “Jake LaDeau will lead the way, with the rest of the line up being interchangeable any given day. Our season goal is to win matches, have fun, and learn about the game.”

Members of the Panthers roster include Jake LaDeau, Reese Celotti, Brendan Waldorf, Gavin Sours, Tyler Wranosky, Christopher Johnson, Cameron Waldorf and Dmitri Duval.

Bombers look to reload on links

LAKE PLACID | The Blue Bomber varsity golf team will look to reload after losing a pair of state qualifiers as they seek to defend their tri-league and sectional titles.

“We lost Drew Maiorca to graduation and Lars Kroes transferred to Northwood School, as both qualified for states last year,” coach John Glinski said. “Everyone else is back from last year. Jack Armstrong is a transfer from Saugerties and will be in the top six. We should challenge for the CVAC title and sectionals as well. Finding golfers that can score well in positions 4-6 will be key to our success.”

Members of the Blue Bomber roster include Jack Armstrong, Brendan Bullock, Chris Byrne, Grady Draper, Tanner Foley, Cole Jacques, Henry Mayberry, Connor Reid, Jackson Smith, Astrid Saint-Pierre, Noah Tavares, Owen Thompson, Brady Trembley and Hunter Wilmot.

Wildcats return strong core of golfers

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity golf team will return seven players who have had match experience as they look to compete for the MVAC title in 2019.

“Our preseason focus has been on short game,” said first year coach Lyle Hartwell. “Our strength is the desire and dedication to get better,”

Members of the Wildcat golf team include Travis Dick Jr., Corbin Jung, Dawson DeZalia, Derrick Loiselle, Harrison Gereau, Marcus Peace, Mike Foote, Travis Fish and Micah Armstrong.

Cougars seek to keep share of golf title

CHAMPLAIN | Last season, the Northeastern Clinton varsity golf team was one of three to claim the CVAC regular season title, along with Moriah and Lake Placid.

This year, they hope hold onto the hardware.

“We will look to continue its success from last season despite four out of six starters graduating (Anthony Barcomb, Noah Dupee, Ryley Duffy and Keagan MacKinnon),” coach Matt Fredette said. “Despite the loss of four starters, this group of players has the potential to compete for a league title again this season.”

Fredette said the team has plenty of options as they head into the season.

“The team will rely on the experience of returning starters Ben Lloyd and Chase Letourneau,” he said. “Players like Jace O’Connor, Gabe Durant, Scott Gohrt, Logan O’Connor and Ben Fredette will be expected to compete to fill some of the currently empty starting positions. The team will also look to newcomers Wyatt Stanley and Jacob Zurlo to work their way into the starting lineup.”

Members of the Cougars roster include Ben Lloyd, Benjamin Fredette, Thor Frostick, Owen Roberts, Blake Chevalier, Lucas Deuso, Dawson Guay, Chase Letourneau, Aiden Sample, Lucas Bedard, Joshuah McGoldrick, Logan O’Connor, Caleb Trombley, Connor Barcomb, Owen Hollister, Raymond Miller, Avery Sample, Tanner Vassar, Jacob Zurlo, Gabriel Durant, Scott Gohrt, Brian Harwell, Jace O’Connor, Eric Roach and Wyatt Stanley.

Eagles prepare for final season

WESTPORT | The Westport Eagles varsity golf team will make its final push in the MVAC this spring.

“We are very proud to be representing the Eagle name for one final time,” co-coach Dave Kirkby said. “Our players are looking forward to a fun season of golf and we hope to be competitive in the MVAC.”

The team returns juniors Odin Kohler, Lawrence Lobdell, Abe Staats and McKenzie Stephens, along with sophomore Magnus Kohler and eighth-grader Ailsa Kohler.

Sophomore Tomasi Vaiciulis joins the Eagles roster.

“We are expecting solid seasons from our returning players and look forward to see how the new players progress,” co-coach Keith Lobdell said. “The preseason has gone very well, but we are anxious to get onto the course and get some rounds in.”

Indians ready for strong season on course

PERU | The Indians varsity golf team is hoping a strong returning core will help them to the CVAC and sectional titles in 2019.

“We are hoping to be a CVAC and sectional contender this year with a great group of experienced returners including state qualifier Keegan Smith,” coach John Clemons said. “We have added a great group of newcomers with a lot of potential.”

Members of the Indians roster include Keegan Smith, Austin Carpenter, Alex Laxliss, Jacob Bechard, Erick Frechette, Austin Varno, Matt Latinville, Mercedes Rodriguez, Olivia Tarabula, Molly Davey, Bryce Wiggins, Dominick Nuzzo, Lainey Curran, Connor Sweeney, Juliana McCormick and Bryce Trombley.

Warriors look to stay on top

WILLSBORO | The Warriors varsity golf team will look to keep its hold on the MVAC championship for another year with a strong core of returning players.

“We are hoping to do well this year but the competition from the other schools will be stiff,” coach John Oliver said. “Even though we have several players returning from last year, the bottom half of the roster is younger and less experienced. We feel that all of the players will have to perform for the team to do well.”

Members of the Warriors roster include Jared Joslyn, Jared Ball, Caleb King, Nick Riethel, Regan Arnold, Logan Jaquish, Finn Walker, Avery Lee and Kayden Reynolds.

Hornet golfers seek to lower scores

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity golf team will benefit from being the first school to have their home course open, giving a team with limited match experience more time on the course to prepare for the season.

“They will be very competitive among themselves, which hopefully translates into significant improvements,” coach Rusty Bigelow said. “Nolan deGrandpre has looked very good in preseason practice. Tyler Boadway, Riley Channell and Greyson Giroux are looking to step up their games. We will be striving to finish .500 and get stronger by sectional time.”

Members of the Hornets roster include Nolan deGrandpre, Sam deGrandpre, Tyler Boadway, Hunter Boadway, Riley Channell, Greyson Giroux, Ethan Kay, Mason Leclerc, Tamdin Dorjee, Ryan Recore, Ben Insley, Lucas Salmon, Adam Plaza and Mike Trombley.

Leadership key for Chiefs golf

SARANAC | The Chiefs varsity golf team will look to experienced players to help lead the squad to improve on a 6-4 record from one year ago.

“Our team has good leadership and we have a bunch of kids that work really hard,” coach Cody Roberts said. “Nik Hamel and Alivia Waldron are two players that stand out when it comes to work ethic. Our team has a nice balance of experience and youth.”

Roberts said Hamel and Waldron will have to play well over the season, as well as Gavin Coryea and Ian Zurlo.

“These players have the experience and the talent to lead our team and that’s what is expected from them every match,” he said. “We have another group of players that will be battling to fill out our top six. Colin LaMora, Keegan Brown and Kyle LaPorte have a great chance because they have experience, while newcomer Connor Recore lacks experience but makes up for that with athletic ability. We also have a large group of younger players that are working hard and could easily slide into the top six.”

Roberts added he hopes to see more members of the team qualify for the state tournament this season.

“Our program has made some nice improvements over the last few years but we still have a lot that we want to accomplish,” he said.

Members of the Chiefs roster includes seniors Alivia Waldron and Mavrick Hack; juniors Gavin Coryea and Connor Recore; sophomores Nik Hamel, Colin LaMora, Kyle LaPorte, Dylan Monty and Ian Zurlo; freshman Keegan Brown; eighth-graders Keegan Sanders and Ayzek Waldron; along with seventh-graders Gage Coryea, Michael Trombley, Nathan Hamel, Cole Dingman and Bryce Deangelo.