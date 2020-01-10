Gonzalez part of three wins in Hornet team indoor victory

× Expand Jill Lobdell Jaylen Gonzalez scored wins in the 300 and long jump, part of Plattsburgh High’s four win day in taking the CVAC indoor meet team title Thursday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity boys indoor track and field team had a trio of wins from Jaylen Gonzalez in earning the team victory Thursday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

The Hornets collected 128 points in a 15 point win over Saranac, as Saranac Lake, Beekmantown and Moriah-Boquet Valley were the top five, with Peru one point behind the Goats for sixth.

Jaylen Gonzalez won the 300 dash (Peru’s Michael McBride second, Saranac Lake’s Jacob Adams third) and long jump (Plattsburgh’ Benjamin Bourdeau, Saranac’s Anthony Bernardi), with Adam El Shafay winning the triple jump (Plattsburgh’s Kyle LaValley, Saranac’s Cooper Rabideau). The Hornets also won the 1,600 relay with the team of Gonzalez, Rowan Jackson, Benedict Tierney and Ethan Waters.

The Moriah/Boquet Valley team of Denali Garnica, Cole Simmer, Emery Tausinger and Brayden Peters won the 3,200 relay, while Saranac’s quartet of Dominic Harkness, Alex Strack, Zashon Abrams and Bernardi won the 640 relay.

Beekmantown’s Aiden Hoogkamp led Plattsburgh’s Matt Durkin and Ticonderoga’s Isaiah Mars across the line in the 55 hurdles, while Abrams won the 55 sprint followed by Plattsburgh’s Tanner Estes and Beekmantown’s Dad Cox. The Saranac Lake duo of Peter Fogarty and Micah McCulley led M/BV’s Gage Perry across the line in the 1,600, while Seton’s Jake Glicksman scored a win over Jackson and M/BV’s Landon Peters in the 600; McCulley and Fogarty changed positions followed by Garnica in the 1,000; and Logan Van Buren of the Goats led Tausinger and Peru’s Landon Pandolph in the 3,200.

In the field, Saranac’s Kaleb Stanton out-jumped Ticonderoga’s Dillon Schlogl and Bourdeau in the high jump, while Saranac Lake’s Patrick Alberga bested Saranac’s Connor Kiroy and Plattsburgh’s Dylan Loveless in the shot put. Kiroy then scored a win over AuSable Valley’s Zane Moussa and Saranac’s Casey Breyette in the weight throw.