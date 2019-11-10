Gouverneur offense too much for Red Storm

× Expand Keith Lobdell Rhett Darrah, pictured earlier in the season, had 230 total yards from scrimmage and was part of all three Saranac Lake touchdowns in a 60-20 loss against Gouverneur.

OGDENSBURG | After Rhett Darrah connected with Sam Donaldson for a 62 yard touchdown pass, the Saranac Lake varsity football team was in contention, trailing Section X’s Gouverneur, 24-14, in the second quarter.

However, the Wildcats would flex their offensive muscle, scoring 36 of the next 44 points, including the final 22, in a 60-20 win over the Red Storm Nov. 9.

After the Wildcats built an early 16-0 lead, Darrah ran the ball in from 22 yards out to cut the lead to 16-6, but after the teams exchanged scores for a 24-14 GCS lead, the Wildcats scored to end the first half and again to open the second for a 38-14 lead.

Darrah then connected with David Warner on a 30 yard pass play to cut the lead to 38-20, but it would be as close as the Red Storm would get.

Darrah finished the day with 160 passing yards and 70 yards on the ground, as the Red Storm finished the season with a 6-4 record.