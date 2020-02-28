Grace York, 14, breaks gender barrier in wrestling

× Expand Lauren Wittenberg Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestler Grace York pushes her male competitor to the mat in a high school match earlier this season. York, a 14-year-old freshman at Lake George High School, won fourth place in the recent Section II Class D tournament, and has won many of her matches this season.

LAKE GEORGE | A wrestler for the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles grimaced while forcing a competitor onto his back for a pin, then walked confidently off the mat.

Taking off her headgear, her streaked hair fell to her shoulders.

Yes, a girl — Grace York, a 14-year-old freshman at Lake George High School, competes on the WarEagles varsity wrestling team.

Wrestling in the 106-pound weight class for the WarEagles, Grace has competed consistently through the 2019-2020 season, earning vital points for her team, which has until this year struggled to fill the lower weight classes.

Grace has invested a lot of effort into the sport, learning moves and strategies while gaining muscles. Her agility, intensity and knowledge of wrestling holds and moves has compensated for the natural strength differential between males and females.

Her dedication to the sport has paid off — several weeks ago, Grace won fourth place in the Section II Class C tournament in the 106-pound weight class. She then qualified for the recent state tournament qualifying competition, but was ruled ineligible because she exceeded 106 pounds by merely 4 ounces.

Wrestling coach Jeremy Duers said that Grace has accomplished a lot this year, her first year on varsity after wrestling quite successfully for several years on the modified team, for which she won most all her bouts.

“Grace has done a fantastic job this season — she’s made tremendous growth in the sport,” he said. “She’s surprised a lot of her male opponents and won a lot of her matches.”

Grace said she receives a lot of encouragement from her teammates and her friends, noting that when the morning announcements are made at school, occasionally her wrestling wins are mentioned, and she receives compliments from others.

“My friends and teammates are really supportive, and the coaches are really good,” she said, noting that she is planning to wrestle off-season in club competition this next spring and summer.

Duers said Grace occasionally gets praised by her opponents. He said that a Warrensburg wrestler, after winning a match with her this year, complimented her on her strength.

× Expand Thom Randall During a recent practice session of the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George wrestling squad, team members Grace York (top) and Mystic Potts strike a pose. While Grace has won many varsity matches this season, Mystic has wrestled primarily at the Modified level, but occasionally has participated in varsity meets to earn important forfeit points for the WarEagles.

Some adults oppose co-ed wrestling

Not all people are comfortable, however, with girls wrestling boys, Duers said. In years past, some coaches would refuse to let their male wrestlers go out on the mat to compete against a girl, choosing instead to taking a 5-point forfeit.

While that isn’t common anymore, boys wrestling girls have a conundrum — if the boys lose, it’s embarrassing; but if they fight hard to win, it may be interpreted as improper, Duers said, noting that it can be a lose-lose-stiuation for a boy.

“If a guy tries to be a gentleman, girl wrestlers will come after you, and losing is a tough thing to live with,” he said. “And on the flip side, if you go after the girl with the same ferocity as she is putting into the match, you appear to have abandoned all chivalry.”

Regardless of this aspect, Grace’s matches this year have bypassed such issues, Duers said.

“Our wrestlers and her friends are very accepting, but we get some pushback from parents who don’t agree that girls should be wrestling,” Duers said, noting he is lobbying for girls to wrestle each other in separate sanctioned weight classes.

Tara York, Grace’s mother, said this week that Grace was committed to wrestling as soon as she turned out for the sport.

“The minute she started to wrestle, she knew she wanted to pursue it,” Tara York said. “She got the wrestling ‘bug’ right away.”

Grace said she got into wrestling because her family members and cousins Logan, Cameron and Landon wrestle.

“I joined because all my family members were doing it, and I though it would be fun,” she said, noting that she competes in volleyball, and she’s a catcher on a Lake George softball team.

Tara York said that she supports Grace’s wrestling career, because the sport offers a lot of benefits.

“Wrestling builds a lot of self-confidence and develops a work ethic like no other sport,” she said.