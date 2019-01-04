Greene leads Spartans at NYSEF opener

Photo provided by Castleton University
Megan Greene placed first in the NYSEF women’s season opener after finishing in the top three during the first week of the season.
LAKE PLACID | The Castleton University men’s and women’s nordic ski teams competed in the New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF) season opener 10-kilometer skate event Dec. 16 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg’s 1980 Winter Olympics facility in upstate New York.
Earning the victory in the women’s race, Megan Greene finished nearly two-and-a-half-minutes ahead of the pack, clocking a split of 41:07.8. Rounding out Castleton’s women’s squad was Adrienne Toof, who placed fifth and recorded a time of 43:36.3.
On the men’s side of action, Andrew Doherty recorded the second best time on the afternoon. Completing the two full laps in 31:07.2, Doherty was neck-and-neck with the eventually winner after the first split. He maintained a solid split before falling just shy of the individual victory.
David Harvey and Jared Wheeler also competed for Castleton during the NYSEF season-opening race. Harvey (33:06.7) finished fifth, while Wheeler (39:42.3) placed 15th overall.
Men’s and women’s nordic skiing returns to action after the new year as a select group of Spartan skiers will participating in the U.S. Senior Nationals in Craftsbury beginning on Thursday, Jan. 3.