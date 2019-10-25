Griffins cruise; Beavers and Warriors win in OT

× Expand Traci Ploufe Madison Kirkby fires a shot off against the Indian Lake/Long Lake defense as Boquet Valley scored an 8-0 win over the Orange in the quarterfinal round of the Section VII/Class D playoffs.

WESTPORT | Abbey Schwoebel scored twice and added a pair of assists as Boquet Valley scored an 8-0 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake in the Section VII/Class D quarterfinal round Oct. 25.

Sisters Skylar and Sydney Bisselle each scored once, while Analise Burdo, Brianna Cornwright, Sarah Chandler and Anette Stephens added goals.

“We came out knowing we had to start strong and get after it from the beginning,” said Stephens on the win. “Our focus has been on getting to Beekmantown this season and winning a championship.”

“Everybody worked really hard and hustled,” said Maggie Ploufe, who added an assist. “We all thought about our jobs and what each of us could do better in that job. We also showed the depth of our team.”

Burdo, Stephens, Thea Shaw and Ella King added assists in the win, while Abby Monty made four saves to preserve the shutout.

Griffins to face Keene

The second seed Griffins (10-7-0) will face third seed Keene (11-3-1), who went into overtime before scoring a 2-1 win over Schroon Lake.

Haylie Buysse scored both goals for the Beavers, opening scoring in the 60th minute of play and again in the seventh minute of overtime on an assist from Alyssa Summo.

Victoria Buell had the lone goal for the Wildcats, forcing overtime with a goal in the 64th minute.

Sophia Johnson made six saves for the Beavers, while Emma Haneman made 19 stops for the Wildcats.

Warriors survive

Fourth seed Willsboro (12-4-0) found themselves in a battle with fifth seed Johnsburg-Minerva, as both teams played through 80 regulation minutes and 16 overtime minutes before Jenna Ford connected on her state-leading 46th goal of the season in the 107th minute of play, leading the Warriors to a 1-0 golden goal win.

Abigail Bruno made 10 saves to keep J-M off the scoreboard, as the Warriors advanced to the semifinal round where they will play top seed Chazy (9-8-0) Monday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. at Brendler Field.