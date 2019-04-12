Griffins open with win

× Brianna Cornwright had a pair of hits as the ELW Griffins scored a 9-6 win over Chazy Thursday.

CHAZY | Sarah Chandler got a pair of hits — including a double — and drove in three RBI as the ELW Griffins opened the season with a 9-6 win over Chazy Thursday.

Brianna Cornwright also added a pair of hits, while Abbey Schwoebel recorded her first varsity hit and picked up a save in the circle, pitching the final two innings and allowing one run. The Griffins scored three runs in the third and five in the fourth to take a lead they would not give back.

Starter Analise Burdo took the win, giving up five runs over the opening five innings of play.

Emily DuFour-Woznicki took the loss for the Eagles, while Annika Lizardi pitched well in relief. Kameron Davis added a triple to the Eagles’ offensive attack.

HORNETS RALLY AGAIN

A day after rallying to win over Peru, the Hornets were at it again as they scored four times in the bottom of the sixth in an 8-7 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Cali Fitzwater went the distance in the circle for the Hornets to pick up the win, while Delaney McCormick had four hits to lead the Hornet offense.

Kya McComb took the loss for the Cougars, while Gabby Dumas hit a home run, Kelsey Gamache a triple, with Sydney Hunter and Brooke Basmajian hitting doubles.

BOBCATS DEFEAT PATRIOTS

Anna Brown settled down after giving up five runs in the opening inning, striking out 10 and allowing only three runs the rest of the game as Northern Adirondack scored a 12-8 win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

The Bobcats scored four runs in the first and six in the second for a 10-5 lead heading into the final five innings.

Sophie Rennie and Maddie Campbell had three hits each for the Patriots, while Campbell took the loss in the circle.