Griffins play to third scoreless draw

× Expand Keith Lobdell Brandon Tromblee made 10 saves for the Boquet Valley Griffins in a 0-0 draw against Willsboro.

WESTPORT | Boquet Valley has been a defensive force this season, holding Lake Placid, Northern Adirondack and Willsboro without goals over the past three weeks.

However, the Griffins have not been able to find the net in any of those three games, as BVCS scored their most recent 0-0 draw against the Warriors Sept. 24.

Brandon Tromblee made 10 saves for the Griffins, while Regan Arnold had 12 saves for the Warriors in the 100 minutes of play between the two teams, as both goalies were credited for shutouts.

Beavers rout Orange

Aidan Lopez and Alp Tas both had three goal performances for Keene as the Beavers scored a 9-0 win over Indian Lake/Long Lake Sept. 24.

Nevin Dockery, Hunter Buysse and Shevron Dick also scored for the Beavers, while Sebastian Smith was only called on to make one save as the Keene defense held firm.

Pelkey scores in final six for lead Wildcats over Panthers

Andrew Pelkey scored on an Ethan Fariss assist with less than six minutes to play as Schroon Lake edged Crown Point, 1-0, Sept. 24.

The two teams played a close contest, as both teams had seven shots in the game with Wildcat goalie Zeke Koenig making all seven saves while Dylan Sours made six.

Indians shut out Chiefs

Dylan Badger scored twice while Declan Edwards had a goal and assist in Peru’s 3-0 win over Saranac Sept. 24.

Ryan Furnia and Tanner Spear also had assists, while Michael McBride made three saves in the shutout. Branden Ashley made six saves for the Chiefs.

Cougars earn another late win

Northeastern Clinton played the role of the “Cardiac Cougars” again, as Chase Ross scored on an unassisted goal in the 75th minute to edge past Beekmantown, 2-1, Sept. 24.

Ryan O’Donnell scored on a Reid LaValley assist in the third minute, while Ian McCasland scored for the Eagles in the 17th minute.

John Bulson made six saves for the Cougars, while Matt Wood made 14 for the Eagles.

Red Storm cruise

The Saranac Lake defense made life easy for keeper Zach Churco Sept. 24, as the Red Storm goalie made only one save in an 8-0 win over AuSable Valley.

Nicholas Kelting scored three times for the Red Storm, while Adrian Hayden scored twice. Colter Cheney-Seymour, Jacob Adams and Reuben Bernstein also scored for the Red Storm.

Alex Fournier made 18 saves for the Patriots.