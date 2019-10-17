Griffins score inter-divisional win over J-M

× Expand Jill Lobdell Analise Burdo scored a pair of goals for Boquet Valley in a 5-1 win over Johnsburg-Minerva.

JOHNSBURG | Analise Burdo scored a pair of goals while Annette Stephens had a goal and pair of assists in Boquet Valley’s 5-1 win over Johnsburg-Minerva Oct. 16.

Abbey Schwoebel added a goal and assist to the Griffin attack, while Sarah Chandler also scored.

Abby Monty made three saves to preserve the clean sheet, while Charlize Bernard made 25 saves as the Griffins held a 33-4 shot advantage.

Sydney Selleck scored on a Kate Wimberly assist for J-M.

Hornets shut out Red Storm

Paige Murray scored the game-winner in the 10th minute of play, while Haley Ladue scored an insurance marker in the 72nd minute on a Catie Parker assist as Plattsburgh High scored a 2-0 win over Saranac Lake.

Mackenzie Lawfer was called on to make four saves for the Hornets, while Mecalyn Sousa made 12 for the Red Storm.