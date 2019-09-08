Griffins shutout Knights

× Expand Jill Lobdell Boquet Valley’s LeAnna Costin (center, black) looks to get past Seton Catholic defender Morgan Reid in their Sept. 6 game. Costin and Sydney Bisselle (left) both scored goals in the 2-0 win for the Griffins.

WESTPORT | Abby Monty made six saves to bolster the Boquet Valley girls varsity soccer team defense in a 2-0 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 6. LeAnna Costin scored an unassisted goal for the Griffins in the seventh minute, while Sydney Bisselle scored on an Analise Burdo assist in the 72nd minute.

Allysin Johnston made nine saves for the Knights.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Moriah’s Mikenna Valentine scored six goals against Ticonderoga Sept. 6.

Valentine goes off against Sentinels

Mikenna Valentine scored six goals in the first 20 minutes of play as Moriah scored a 7-0 win over rival Ticonderoga Sept. 5. Reagan Garrison also scored in the opening half, while Avery Briggs, Lilly Huchro and Noel Williams had assists for the Vikings with Sam Hayes making two saves in net.

Lizzie Rich had 14 saves for the Sentinels, who also got four saves from Kennedy Davis.

Ferebee notches hat trick against Eagles

Olivia Ferebee scored three times in Lake Placid’s NSL Division II 4-0 opening win against Chazy Sept. 6, scoring twice in the first half and adding the insurance goal in the second. Dariana Patterson also had a goal in the win.

Lea O’Brien made six saves in the shutout win, while Emma Adragna had a pair of assists and Natalie Tavares added one helper.

Olivia Rotella made seven saves for the Eagles.

Durgan scores lone tally in win

After a 3-2 shootout in the Chazy preseason tournament, the Beekmantown and Plattsburgh High girls varsity soccer teams were of a more defensive mindset in their Sept. 6 Division II showdown, but one constant remained as Avery Durgan provided the Eagle offense, scoring in the 29th minute for a 1-0 win over the Hornets.

Bailey Carter made 12 saves in the win, while Mackenzie Lawfer made 11 saves for the Hornets.

Balanced attack leads Cougars

Kya McComb opened scoring in the fourth minute, while Marlie Sample (58th) and Audi Hollister (73rd) added insurance goals in the second half to secure a 3-0 win for Northeastern Clinton over Saranac Lake Sept. 6.

Sample and McComb also recorded assists, while Elisabeth Prairie added an assist and Abby Racine made two saves in net.

Mecalyn Sousa made 15 saves for the Red Storm.

Ford leads willsboro offense

Jenna Ford scored all four goals for Willsboro in a shutout win over Schroon Lake Sept. 6, with Kira Crowningshield, Arianna Frenier and Desiree Cassavaugh providing assists. Abigail Bruno made 14 saves in the shutout, while Madison Anauo made 13 saves for the Wildcats.

Keene shuts out Panthers

Haylie Buysee had a strong performance for the Keene girls varsity soccer team against Crown Point Sept. 6, assisting on the first (Lynn Palen) and third (Megan Quinn) Beaver goals while scoring herself in a 3-0 win over Crown Point.

Sophia Johnson made one save to preserve the defensive shutout for Keene, while Eleanor Harmon made 17 saves for the Panthers.