Griffins start on winning note

× Expand Keith Lobdell Skylar Bisselle scored eight points in the Boquet Valley debut against Plattsburgh High Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Boquet Valley varsity girls basketball team opened their new program with a 41-32 win over Plattsburgh High Tuesday.

Analise Burdo and Abbey Schwoebel led the Griffins with 11 points each, while Skylar Bisselle added eight, Bree Hunsdon seven, Maggie Ploufe two and Liz Poe two.

The Hornets had tied BVCS 25-25 in the third quarter before the Griffins pulled away in the fourth.

“Our defense came together and I think we started to gel more as the game went along,” said Bisselle. “We made some good passes on offense to get open looks.”

Bisselle added the new mix of talent has started to blend together well.

“It has been a lot of fun,” she said. “We already knew each other through other sports so it has been nice to come together and learn how to play together on the basketball court.”

“It has been a really smooth transition into the new season,” added Burdo. “Tonight was a little nerve wracking against a bigger team but we were able to come together as the game went along.”

Abbi Crahan led the Hornets with 17 points, while Lacy Wright added six, Alyssa Hemmigway five, Calli Fitzwater two and Kennedi LaValley two.

Eagles open with win

While BVCS was getting their first win of the season, so was fellow Class D power Bolton, who scored a 42-34 win over Fort Ann Tuesday.

Maria Baker scored 20 points to help lead the Eagle offense, while Kate Van Auken added 14 second half points. Jane Pfau added eight points, while Alysha McGarr had 14 rebounds in the win.

Red Storm triumph

Saranac Lake held onto a halftime lead as Mecalyn Sousa and Kelsey Leeret each scored 10 points in their 37-33 win over St. Regis Falls.

Serena Stevens added six points, while Olivia Bell scored four, Alex LaDue four and Nora Glover three.

Bobcats defeat Blue Bombers

Kira LaBarge led the Northern Adirondack girls basketball team with 14 points in a 47-25 win over Lake Placid Tuesday, while Brynne Gilmore also scored in double-digits with 10.

Morgan Lawrence scored six in a game where 10 Bobcats got on the scoreboard, with Alexis Belrose adding four, Aiden Lambert three, Emily Brooks three, Emily VanValkenburg three, Rhylee Poupore one and Anna Brown one.

Deidra Kellerman led the Blue Bombers with 12 points, while Grace Crawford scored five, Arnita Cecunjanin four, Izzy Armstrong two and Chelsea Moore two.

Cougars get past Eagles

Northeastern Clinton held a 46-10 lead at the end of the first half en route to a 69-18 win over Beekmantown Tuesday.

Kya McComb led the Cougars with 19 points, while Abby Racine added 12, Audi Hollister eight, Chelsea Guerin seven, Bryn Sample six, Bailee LaFountain five, Marlie Sample four, Brinley LaFountain four and Ellie Prairie four.

Faith Whitney scored five points for the Eagles, while Kiera Regan added four, Avery Durgan three, Jhenna Trombley two, Anna Drapeau two and Zoe Danville two,