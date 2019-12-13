Griffins use third quarter surge to beat Eagles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Boquet Valley’s Brandon Tromblee defends against Chazy’s Devin Therrian as the Griffins scored a win in MVAC competition Thursday.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball team turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 12 point lead at the end of the third quarter en route to a 61-46 win Thursday.

Brandon Tromblee proved tough to stop in the post for the Griffins, scoring 21 points. The guard duo of Blake Liberi and Brayden Drew scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Matthew Pribble added seven, Ethan Graham four and Noah Jacques four.

Gabe Huchro led the Eagles with 18 points, while Devin Therrian scored 13, Traygan Coon seven, Malachi Hunyor six and Jeremy Juneau two.

Panthers top Blue Bombers

An 11-3 run to start the second half was key for the Crown Point varsity boys basketball team in a 45-42 win over Lake Placid.

“We have worked very hard defensively both in practice and in these first two games,” said Coach Jason Hughes. “Lake Placid battled tonight. We focused on neutralizing Jack Armstrong, but Nick Marvin gave us all we wanted, especially in the second quarter, scoring 12. My guys responded in the second half, we tightened things up defensively and we were more patient on offense which made the difference.”

Cody Crammond led the Panthers with 20 points, while Noah Spaulding added eight, Dylan Sours six, Cameron Harrington five, Ross Thomas four and Thomas Woods two.

Nick Marvin scored 22 points for the Blue Bombers, followed by Matt Brandes with seven, Zach Gavin with five, Jack Armstrong with five and Adnan Cecunjanin with three.

Warriors edge Knights

The Willsboro varsity boys basketball team outscored Seton Catholic in each half, with Jared Ball scoring 16 points in the Warriors 48-31 win over the Knights.

Stephen Leibeck scored 10 points in the win, while Brennon Farney added seven, Nick Reithel six, Regan Arnold five, Brady Sweatt two and Everett Cassavaugh two.

Foster Ovios and Tom Murray each scored 12 points for the Knights, with Alex Coupal adding five and Kolbee LaPoint two.

Indians defeat J-M

Byron Stuart scored 18 points to help lead Wells past Johnsburg-Minerva, 68-48, as Matt Richards added 12 and Tyler Bolebruch 11.

Anthony Galle scored 25 points for J-M, while Caleb Hughey added 12, Chris Persons four, Devon Millignton two and Ryan Morris two.

Cougars top Hornets

Mason Supernaw scored 14 points as Northeastern Clinton scored a 52-49 win over Plattsburgh High Thursday.

Bryan Claudio scored 10 points for the Cougars, while Thomas Gilbo added nine, Stephan Garrow nine, Spencer Trudo five, Alex Gomez three and James Molinski two.

Carter King led the Hornets with 19 points, with Jaden Kalinowski adding eight, Riley Channell six, Liam Perkins five, Dylan Garrant five, Ian DeTulleo four and Ian Campbell two.

Saranac rolls

Jumping out to a 42-15 halftime lead, Connor Recore scored 36 points to lead Saranac to a 74-26 win over Peru Thursday.

Conner Burns added 13 points, while Jared Duquette scored 10, Cogan Johnston six, Dane Desserault five, Parker Liberty two and Brady Hebert two,

Caeden Carlo led the Indians with seven points with Sam Godfrey adding six, Austin Rock four, Brendon Guay three, Veikko Loefman two, Logan Bartholomew two and Kade Manchester two.

Vikings pull away

Moriah pulled away early in scoring a 70-46 win over Northern Adirondack Thursday, led by Braden Swan’s 25 points.

Bryce Sprague added 13 for the Vikings, while Will Rohrer scored 12, Maddox Blaise seven, Rowan Swan five, Addison Hanchett three, Matt Diehl three and Mike Rollins two.

Cody Lambert had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats, while Tyler LaValley added 11 points, Lucas Smart 11 and Tommy Bergeron seven.