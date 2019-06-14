Grinnell, Gallo get Sentinels back to state title game

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jack Grinnell takes the swing that would send Ticonderoga to the Class C title game, a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth as the Sentinels scored a 3-1 win over Gananda Friday.

ENDWELL | Russ Gallo pitched another gem for the Ticonderoga varsity baseball team as battery mate Jack Grinnell provided the big hit in the Sentinels 3-1 win over Gananda in the NYSPHSAA Class C semifinals Friday, June 14 at Maine-Endwell High School.

With the win, the Sentinels advance to the Class C state final Saturday, taking place at 4 p.m. at Binghamton College, where they will face Cooperstown.

GRINNELL IMPRESSIVE AT PLATE, OFFENSE AND DEFENSE

Grinnell had the only three hits of the game for the Sentinels, leading off with a single but being stranded after a close play at first to end the inning.

In the third, Grinnell led off with a double to left center field before scoring when Michael DuShane beat out a throw from the Gananda shortstop which drew the first baseman slightly off the bag, tying the game at 1-1 after Gananda had scored on an inside-the-park homer in the top of the first.

Grinnell provided his biggest hit in the sixth.

Stepping up to the plate with two outs, Terrance Benedict on second and Dillon Schlogl on first, Grinnell hit the ball deep to left field, carrying over the left fielder’s grasp and to the wall, scoring both runners and giving the Sentinels their 3-1 lead.

“I felt good coming in and had a great batting practice,” Grinnell said. “The last few days coach had been getting us ready for harder pitching and it just happened they were throwing at the speed we had been practicing at. I felt like (the last hit) went right off the end of my bat so I thought it was just a pop-out to left. Then I saw it start to carry and when I got to second was when I realized both runners had scored.

“It was a nice day today.”

“Once he hit it I knew it was going to get down and I was going to score and Dillon had a good chance scoring behind me,” said Terrance Benedict.

“He came up big last season for us in big situations and he came up big for us again in these playoffs,” said coach Dan Dorsett.

Grinnell also had a big day behind the plate, throwing out a pair of stolen base attempts at second.

“Russell gives me good pitches and I am able to laser them down,” he said.

“He has grown more than any other player we have here, physically too,” Dorsett said. “He is a gamer. He is a baseball player and he takes pride in it.”

GALLO THRILLS ON MOUND

× Expand Keith Lobdell Russ Gallo shined in his final start on the mound for Ticonderoga, allowing only three hits and one earned run while striking out eight, including the final three batters faced of his career.

After giving up the homerun in the first (the only earned run he has allowed in the past two regional/state playoff seasons), Gallo again shined in his final high school appearance on the mound, allowing only two other hits over 6.2 innings, striking out eight, including the final three batters faced in his varsity career to seal the win.

“I just needed to stay in it and we kept our heads in the game,” Gallo said. “It was nice to go out with three strikeouts. Coach Dorsett definitely molded me into the pitcher I am today, All the people behind me have helped me as well as my family. To pitch for Ticonderoga is always fun. I love the atmosphere here and it has always been a good team to play for and we always have fun.”

“You cannot argue that he is one of the best we have ever had,” said Dorsett. “He has accomplished more than any pitcher we have ever had. He has won more big games. I knew coming into his career he was going to be pretty good, but he has always wanted to be on this stage, He loves it. I wish I could have him close tomorrow. Could not be more proud of him.”

BIG PLAY IN FIFTH

Gananda almost had a chance to take the lead in the top of the fifth when a ball just tipped off the glove of Schlogl in right field, dropping for extra bases.

“I wanted to stay focused,” Schlogl said about the ball falling. “There as no way I could bury my head at that moment. I knew I had to stay focused, get to the ball and get it in. That is what I have been working on over the last week was hitting the cutoff man.”

Schlogl threw a strike to second baseman Nick Robarge-Greene, who then relayed the ball to third baseman Michael DuShane, who applied the tag and kept it on as the runner slid past third base, wiping out the error on a 9-4-5 putout.

“Something we have been working on is the second play,” Dorsett said. “(Schlogl) almost made a fantastic catch, but he kept his head and was part of a good team play all around. Nick did a great job with the relay and Michael did a great job keeping the tag on the runner and not giving up on the play.”

Gananda also had two batters on base in the third with one out, but Gallo got strikeout and enduced a fielder’s choice to Robarge-Greene, who threw onto Benedict for the out at second.

REACHING BASE

While Grinnell had the Sentinel’s three hits, both Terrance and Monty Benedict reached base twice, as Terrance was walked twice and Monty hit by pitches both times. They both got on base in the sixth, with Schlogl pinch running for Monty Benedict.

“I was the first batter in each inning I batted, which is awkward since I hit sixth in the order, but in the last two at bats I was able to get on base and it led to very good innings,” said Terrance Benedict.

“I was able to stay in the at bats and it helped us out,” said Monty Benedict.

“Terrance can hit and is a very tough out,” said Dorsett. “We have stressed making the pitcher work per pitch, and their pitcher was grinding today.”

The Sentinels will now prepare for their second state title game in as many years as they will now play Cooperstown, which happens to be the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I don’t know what I am going to do yet,” Dorsett said about probable starters. “We are going to have to use all of our pitchers. Mike (DuShane) was in that game last year on the mound, and he has the most experience. Bryce (Gautreau) can pitch, Terrance can pitch and (Conall) Tierney can pitch. If they each see one time through the order, maybe that’s something we can do.”