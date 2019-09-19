Guidelines, admission set for Pre-State meet.

× Expand A map of the course for the Section VII/Pre-State Invitational at the Plattsburgh State Field House Sept. 21.

PLATTSBURGH | Section VII has set the admission price and guidelines for spectators at the Section VII/Pre-State Invitational cross country meet this Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House complex.

“We currently have 69 teams entered and over 1,000 runners will be competing,” said Section VII XC coordinator Brian Kiely. “We would appreciate it if people refrained from bringing dogs into the area for walking until after 2 p.m., when the meet will be over.”

Admission for the event will be $10, the same price it will be in November for the NYSPHSAA state championships at the site.

“This cost will help defray the expenses of running this meet,” said Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk.

More information on the meet can by found at ny.milesplit.com.