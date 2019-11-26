Hamel, Lucas, Pelkey lead NSL all stars

× Expand Members of the Northern Soccer League Div, I first team all stars, including MVP Nik Hamel, Niko Hart, Lucas Bedard, Riley Channell, Ryan Furnia, Leo Golden, Nicholas Kelting, Ryan Kavanaugh, Dylan Badger, Camden Reiley Chase Ross and Jacob Schiraldi.

PLATTSBURGH | Saranac’s Nik Hamel (Div. I), Chazy’s Heath Lucas (Div. II) and Schroon Lake’s Andrew Pelkey (Div. III) were named as the Most Valuable Players in the three divisions of the Northern Soccer League for the 2019 boys season.

Coaches of the year were Nicholas Trombley (Northeastern Clinton), Rob McAuliffe (Chazy) and Lyle Hartwell (Schroon Lake).

Sportsmanship awards were given to Indian Lake/Long Lake, Willsboro, Boquet Valley and AuSable Valley

Division I

Division I first team all stars include Leo Golden and Niko Hart of Beekmantown; Chase Ross and Lucas Bedard of NCCS; Dylan Badger and Ryan Furnia of Peru; Ryan Kavanaugh and Riley Channell of Plattsburgh High; Jacob Schiraldi of Saranac; along with Nicholas Kelting and Camden Reiley of Saranac Lake.

Second team all stars were Alex Fournier and Wyatt Hackett of AVCS; Cole Nephew of Beekmantown; John Bulson and Ryan O’Donnell of NCCS; Jon Cote of Peru; Riley Savastano and Alex Tuller of PHS; Zashon Abrams and Ian Zurlo of Saranac; and Patrick Wamsganz of Saranac Lake.

Division II

Division II first team all stars include Matt Pribble of BVCS; Riley Hansen, Tanner Conners and Gabe Huchro of Chazy; Tyler Hinckley and Matt Brandes of Lake Placid; Casper LaBarge and Cameron Trombley of Northern Adirondack; Logan Frenya of Seton Catholic; and Stephen Leibeck and Regan Arnold of Willsboro.

Second team all stars include Lucas Spilling, Brandon Tromblee and Blake Liberi of BVCS; Conner McCarthy and Joey DeOndarza of Chazy; Cooper Grady, Conner Reid and Brendan Bullock of Lake Placid; Lucas Smart of NAC, Tom Murray of Seton and Jared Ball of Willsboro.

Division III

Division III first team all stars include Cameron Harrington, Dylan Sours and Noah Spaulding of Crown Point; Alp Tas of Keene; Gabe Freeburn and Anthony Galle of Johnsburg-Minerva; Logan Bush and Zachary Phelps of Newcomb; and Cian Bresnahan, Collin Bresnahan and Marcus Peace of Schroon Lake.

Second team members include Tristan Carey, Cameron Waldorf and Thomas Woods of Crown Point; Shevron Dick and Sebastian Smith of Keene; Nolan Pearson and Jaxon Roblee of Johnsburg-Minerva; Mason Allen of Newcomb; and Tyler Dick, Ethan Farriss and Mike Foote of Schroon Lake.