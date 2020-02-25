Hansen leads Eagles to shutout win over Hornets

× Expand Keith Lobdell Dale Gonyo scored the second goal for the Beekmantown Eagles in their win over PHS Tuesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Beekmantown goalie Riley Hansen continued his strong season against Plattsburgh High Tuesday, recording a shutout in net as the Eagles scored a 2-0 win over the Hornets in the sectional quarterfinal round.

Hansen and his defense have only allowed one goal in 140 minutes of play against the Hornets this season, none in the last 95.

“It is just amazing, as you can tell,” said Hansen amidst the yells of his cheering teammates. “I think the key to this game was staying out of the penalty box. Our power play goal is what kept the pace up. We really stuck together through the rest of the game.”

Hansen, who leads the CVAC in save percentage and goals against average and made 28 saves against the Hornets, said the key to the Eagles defensive approach this season has been controlling the middle of the ice.

“Keeping the puck out of the slot is what we work on all of the time,” he said. “We work to get the puck out to the corners and where we can, anywhere but the slot.”

“Riley is Riley,” said coach Justin Frechette after the game. “I’m really happy we could put on a show like that for our community.”

Alex Brienza opened scoring for the Eagles in the first period, finding his way to the opposite post on a power play and putting home a pass from Dalton Kane for a 1-0 lead. Cody Reaps also had an assist on the play.

“We changed things up on the power play and it worked,” said Frechette.” I’m happy for Alex he is a great player and great kid.”

In the third, Dale Gonyo scored his first career goal for the Eagles to provide insurance, connecting on a slap shot from the right side of the blue line for a 2-0 lead. Cooper Burdo and Gavin Fessette assisted on the goal.

“I am really happy with my team and the way they battled,” said Frechette. “We have a few guys who are battling the flu right now and they went out and really showed a lot of heart and character.”

John Dublanyk played a solid game in net for the Hornets, making 34 saves, including several big stops to keep the team within striking distance.

“Joe Tolosky does a great job with his kids and this was a great hockey game. We capitalized on our chances tonight,” said Frechette.

The Eagles will now face top seed SLP Thursday, 6:30 p.m. at the Saranac Lake Civic Center.