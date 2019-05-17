Hansen, Norcross lead Eagles to win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ben Norcross fired a one-hitter as Chazy leveled their season series with Bolton/Schroon Lake Wednesday.

CHAZY | Ben Norcross starred on the mound for the Chazy varsity baseball team Wednesday, limiting Bolton/Schroon Lake to one hit over seven innings while Riley Hansen drove in the lone and winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 win.

The Eagles gave Bolton/Schroon Lake their first loss of the season, keeping them in the running for the MVAC title.

“It was an incredible high school baseball game,” said Chazy coach Brian Norcross. “A great pitches duel. Ben faced one over the minimum and retired 20 of the last 21. Ben did not walk a batter and Andrew (Pelkey) only walked one.”

Norcross struck out seven on the mound, allowing the lone base hit to Dustin Reiter while the Eagles defense only committed one error behind him.

In the seventh, Hansen connected on the Eagles sixth hit of the game, an infield single which drove in the winning run.

“We played great defense,” said Norcross. “It may have been our Seniors last home game so it meant a lot to them. I don’t think I have ever been involved in a 1-0 game. To win in walk off fashion was very exciting.”

Andrew Pelkey started and also had a quality start before giving way to Craig Wholey in the seventh, who was credited with the loss.

SENTINELS DOUBLE UP VIKINGS

Ticonderoga pulled away from Moriah Wednesday with six runs in the bottom of the third inning in a 12-6 win.

Michael DuShane had a trio of hits and RBI for the Sentinels, while Jack Grinnell also added three hits and Nick Robarge-Greene connected on a homerun in support of winning pitcher Bryce Gautreau, while Connall Tierney came on in the fourth to earn a long save.

Jon Gonzalez drove in half of the Vikings runs with a pair of hits, while Dyllon Bougor added a double.

Indians defeat hornets

Peru’s Zach Miner scattered three hits and two runs as the Indians stayed atop the Division I CVAC rankings with a 4-2 win against Plattsburgh High Wednesday.

Miner struck out seven over five innings of work, as Frankie Knuessle earned the save with two innings of work. Carson Cunningham had a pair of doubles and Miner added one to pace the Indians offense.

Dylan Garrant had the lone extra base hit for the Hornets with a double.

EAGLES EDGE RED STORM

Beekmantown scored five times in their final two trips to the plate, rallying to score an 8-5 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

The Eagles had to hold on for the win, with Kaden Kowalowski working out of a bases loaded situation in the seventh to record the save in relief of winning pitcher Andrew VanNatten.

Kaden Myers and Kagan Livsey each had a pair of hits for the Eagles, while Jacob Shipman had four hits for Saranac Lake.

BOMBERS WALK-OFF AGAINST BOBCATS

After Northern Adirondack scored three times in the top of the seventh, Lake Placid scored three of their own in the bottom half with Scott Sharlow connecting on a game winning double for an 8-7 Blue Bombers win Wednesday.

Jake Coursen hit a double and also picked up the win in relief, while Duncan Segger hit a single and double and Jesse Izzo added a pair of singles.

Nolan Knight had two hits for the Bobcats.

CHIEFS BLANK PATRIOTS

Zack Rainville scattered four hits over a complete game shutout performance as Saranac scored a 12-0 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Rainville also had a strong day at the plate with a trio of hits, while Jared Duquette added two.

Mason Dubay and Spencer Daby each had doubles for the Patriots.